The oldest known type of historical inquiry has been thrust into the 21st century, courtesy of the Queens Memory Project, an undertaking that has grown exponentially since it was begun 10 years ago.
Thanks to the efforts of the project’s director, Natalie Milbrodt, and members of her team, hundreds of recordings — interviews with regular people who live, work and go to school in the borough — have been made, creating a one-of-a-kind oral history of the most diverse place on Earth.
It all started as an independent study project in the summer of 2010, explained Milbrodt, who was earning her master’s degree in Library and Information Studies from Queens College.
“The project began that summer with interviews I did with my neighbors living in the Waldheim neighborhood of Flushing,” she said. By that fall, she landed a collaborative digitization grant that gave her a budget to launch the project and established the cooperative relationship with both the college and the Queens Public Library, co-administrators of the Queens Memory Project.
Milbrodt’s inspiration came from her move to a neighborhood that “was in a physical and demographic transition that would render it a different landscape in a few years.”
The practice of “digging where you stand” remains a central tactic of the project to this day, she said.
Among the first interviewees was Annalou Christensen, 92 years old at the time, who, Milbrodt said, told her “incredible things” that she had seen while spending a full nine decades living on the same block.
Milbrodt immediately realized the “personal impact this kind of project can have, for families as well as for researchers.”
A short clip of her interview with Christensen — a teaser, if you will — was part of a live Facebook event, “A Decade of Stories: Celebrating 10 Years of Queens Memory,” held on Sept. 30 and now available for repeat viewings on the project’s Facebook page.
The featured guests included five individuals who have played significant roles in the project’s development.
Annie Tummino, head of Special Collections and Archives at the Queens College library, who helped kickstart the project, said there was “a lot of planning and hidden work and nuts and bolts” involved.
Among the fruits of her labors that are included in the college’s collections are memories and personal commentaries on the civil rights movement and other activist campaigns of the 1970s.
Frank Warren, a history professor at the college for 50 years beginning in 1962, recalls in one taped interview, recorded in 2016, about student protests of the era, including one which involved their occupation of one of the campus buildings. The tactic had a profound effect on members of the faculty, who were impressed by their students’ commitment.
Another guest on the anniversary program, who went by the single name Ying, discussed memories that current area residents had of their migration to this country.
The stories included in the project are indeed varied and of invaluable historical perspective.
The project’s foray into public programming began in 2013, in response to Hurricane Sandy, Milbrodt said. “We held scanning days and story-sharing events to help a community recover from a traumatic event,” she said.
And now the latest crisis — COVID-19 — is a primary focus of the project, with individuals offering related stories at queenslib.org/covid.
Interested listeners may also subscribe to the project’s podcast wherever they get their podcasts. To explore the collections and programming, visit queensmemory.org.
Milbrodt is interested in “empowering any Queens resident to preserve a record of someone’s life experiences.” Anyone interested in getting involved should visit QueensMemory@queenslibrary.org.
“We have 2.3 million more Queens residents to interview,” Milbrodt said.
