In line with the zeitgeist, Astoria’s Museum of the Moving Image uses its latest exhibit, “Deepfake: Unstable Evidence on Screen,” to examine media manipulation in the era of fake news and beyond.
Though deepfakes — videos that intentially distort or fabricate events, as MoMI describes them — are typically thought to be specific to the 21st century and the technology created during it, the exhibit posits that the deception associated with deepfakes predates the frauds themselves.
Perhaps the most well-known example of this phenomenon is “The War of the Worlds,” an 1898 H.G. Wells novel that documents a Martian invasion. When the science-fiction book was read on an episode of the radio series “The Mercury Theatre on Air” in 1938, many listeners did not know it was fictitious, sparking panic among the public. MoMI includes a recording of the episode in the exhibit’s historical section.
As museum goers move closer to the contemporary, the show uses examples like the LAPD’s presentation of footage of Rodney King’s beating and conspiracies surrounding the Zapruder film of President John Kennedy’s assassination to show how media is manipulated by the context it is placed in.
“Manipulation can come by way of the context, by way of how a particular video, a particular piece of nonfiction footage is recontextualized — miscontextualized — by way of human intervention, and people presenting it in a particular context, voiceover commentary, playing it fast playing it slow pausing it, leading the audience perhaps towards a particular interpretation,” said co-curator Joshua Glick, who is also an assistant professor of English, Film and Media Studies at Hendrix College and a fellow at MIT.
The crowning jewel of the exhibition is “In Event of Moon Disaster,” which viewers are invited to watch on a period-appropriate television set in a late 1960s-era mock living room. An Emmy Award-winning project, the film uses a real but unused speech written for President Richard Nixon to fabricate an alternate history in which the moon landing failed. An accompanying film goes on to show how that deepfake was created.
“It’s a kind of warning of what is possible,” Glick said of the installation. “It’s an attempt to reveal what is a kind of opaque, or mysterious, or magical kind of process of deep-fakery.”
Another section of the exhibit, which Glick calls “the Hall of Mirrors,” opens into a narrow hallway with mirrored walls. On those walls are several smaller screens, each with different moving images. In that leg of the show, viewers are asked to consider whether each film is real or fake. While watching the clips, the audience hears sound bites throughout the room, and is unable to distinguish which is from which video. Coupled with the mirrors behind the screens, viewers are reminded not only of how difficult identifying deepfakes can be, but of the public’s own role in their dissemination. “I would not say that just the release of this technology is responsible for its use,” Glick said. “But we have to acknowledge that yes, there are all kinds of bad actors or people that mean harm or ill will with this technology.”
The exhibit will run through May 15. Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and students and $9 for youth ages 3 to 17; they can be purchased and more information had at movingimage.us.
