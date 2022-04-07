The Museum of the Moving Image held “The Marvels of Media Awards” last week in Astoria. The event marked the first media awards, festival and exhibit to celebrate people on the autism spectrum.
Hosting the March 31 event was MoMI Executive Director Carl Goodman.
“Tonight we honor neurodiverse media makers on the autism spectrum,” said Goodman. “This is just the beginning. This is going to be an annual event.”
Goodman added that he was looking forward to seeing the evolution of the work that the media makers produce in the future.
The awards were developed by MoMI’s education and leadership department in conjunction with Josh Sapan, the executive vice chairman of AMC Networks, a MoMI trustee and father of a son on the autism spectrum.
“It’s wonderful to see this all come together,” said Sapan, who has been on the MoMI board for decades. “My son is on the spectrum ... and it’s been a big part of his childhood ... I’m in awe of the people who made what is on the screen.”
The first winners of the “Marvels” award were Sue Ann Pien, Jason Katims, Rick Glassman and Albert Rutecki, for the dramedy series “As We See It,” which airs on Amazon Prime.
“I don’t have much to say, I’m a man of few words,” Glassman joked. “I don’t want to swear, but I want to say to all my teachers who said that I will never make the Marvels of Media Awards, you can go screw yourself, because we did it, we did it!”
Rutecki said that the media award was his first ever.
“Thank you for recognizing autistic talent,” Rutecki said. “I’ve never accepted an award before. Thank you for all of this.”
April Lin won a digital art award for her work “(Tending)(to)(Ta),” a four-minute piece about two people from different realities trying to relate, one of whom lives in a world where class, gender and race do not exist.
“I feel honored to be a part of such a significant exhibition,” said Lin. “It really is a milestone and the acknowledgement and celebration of disabled people and neurodiverse people and the perspectives that we bring to the world ... We are here not only because we are autistic, but because we are also amazing artists and our work, our thoughts and ideas and dreams are important, are irreplaceable and indispensible.”
Carrie Hawks was an honorable mention winner for the Digital Award for “Origin of Hair” and the winner of the Documentary Award for “Kameelah Janan Rasheed: The Edge of Legibility.” The first piece explores Black queer identity and is inspired by Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the godmother of rock ‘n’ roll, who was openly bisexual. The second piece was about Rasheed, a text-based artist.
“I’m very humbled,” said Hawks. “I’m just so happy that they are celebrating autistic artists. It was also great to meet other autistic artists.”
The “Marvels of Media” exhibit will run until April 30. An article on it is posted at bit.ly/3uao8oQ.
To learn more about the other filmmakers who were honored at the awards visit movingimage.us/event/marvels-of-media-films/.
