A warmly lit apartment with tones of brown and red, sprinkled with vintage furniture, beautiful flowers and an old record player, is the set for the bilingual world premiere of “Mom’s Playlist”/“Las Canciones de Mamá,” the newest production at the Thalia Spanish Theatre in Sunnyside. As soon as guitarist and singer José Mar’a Guzmán enters the stage, the audience is in for a treat for the next hour and a half.
The show is described as an intimate but universal dramedy with music, starring Soledad L—pez and Kathy Tejada, along with the musical stylings of Guzmán. L—pez (who is also the managing director for the Thalia Spanish Theatre) and Tejada play a variety of roles throughout the show, but primarily appear as Jessica and Alba, respectively. While Guzmán does not play a specific role, his presence is felt throughout the show as he sits onstage with his guitar, and he is often popping into scenes to banter with the characters.
Jessica, a woman who is in denial of aging and feels young at heart, is a housekeeper of nine years to Alba’s mother, who has been relocated to a nursing home. Alba, an exasperated indie music festival organizer, returns to her mother’s apartment to sell it. In the process, she is convinced by Jessica to create a playlist to bring to her music-loving mother and mend the broken bridges of the mother-daughter relationship Alba has struggled with her whole life — specifically in the past 11 years, in which she has not been in contact with her mother.
“It’s the theater’s 246th production,” shared Angel Gil Orrios, Thalia’s executive director. He produced, designed and directed the show, which was written by Ana Graciani, a prestigious playwright from Spain.
“Mom’s Playlist” is a treat for music fans, featuring a variety of popular Spanish songs. While Guzmán plays plenty of songs live throughout the show, there are also snippets of the original track recordings that listeners of the genre will recognize, bringing a sense of nostalgia and familiarity.
“There are two different versions of the production that are alternated. One in English and one in Spanish,” Orrios explained. The same cast is used for both versions, which means the cast had to memorize two separate scripts — one in each language. “It feels like two separate plays sometimes. The English show and the Spanish show get laughs in different places — the jokes resonate differently.” While the script was originally written in Spanish, the English translation was done by Iride Lamartina-Lens.
“Mom’s Playlist” covers the different types of mother-daughter relationships — from the closest kind to the most complicated ones. While the main storyline is something truly unique and emotional, mothers and daughters are sure to find a version of themselves in the short mother-daughter skits between L—pez and Tejada, which provide a hefty dose of comedic relief between the heavier moments. Seeing these genuine familial relationships reflected onstage makes a performance of this show an ideal mother-daughter date, especially for Women’s History Month.
Other highlights include the captivating musical stylings of Guzmán with beautiful vocals and guitar, the brilliant comedic timing of L—pez and a scene-stealing emotional performance by Tejada, in which Alba reflects on her tumultuous upbringing. The show also includes a few audience sing-a-longs to some familiar songs, and projections displayed around the stage during scenes that are sure to tug at your heartstrings.
“Mom’s Playlist”/“Las Canciones de Mamá” is running at Thalia Spanish Theatre through March 26. English performances are scheduled for Fridays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 3 p.m., while Spanish performances are scheduled for Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit thaliatheatre.org.
