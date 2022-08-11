Maxine Fisher of Maspeth has no idea how she came into possession of Henry David Thoreau’s “Journal,” a work in which Thoreau wrote down his observations on nature, politics, people, food and just about everything else he laid his eyes upon between 1837 and 1861, the year before his death at age 44.
But the lifelong writer and now writing instructor, upon deciding to read it, found that Thoreau (1817-1962) also took the time to teach and inspire writers, albeit ones he knew he never would meet.
Fisher, who since retirement has taught a writers’ workshop at the Maspeth Library, enables all to share his tips and techniques in her new book, “Henry Thoreau’s Guide to Good Writing,” which was published June 29 by Trajectory Press. It is available online from Amazon at amzn.to/3p1405t.
Its origins, for more than one reason, remain a bit of a mystery to Fisher to this day.
“It started with the fact that I found myself with a book that I did not recall purchasing, ever receiving from somebody, while bringing stuff from my old apartment when I moved back to Maspeth,” Fisher said. “And what this book was was an abridged version of the 7,000-page, 24-year personal journal of Thoreau. And I couldn’t imagine how I got this book in my hands.”
And there was a reason she would not have bought the book, first published in 1906, herself.
“It didn’t make any sense. Of course I’d read ‘Walden’ in college years ago. But I think the people who read it from my generation felt a little cheated by that book.”
She said while “Walden” was sold to the “back to the Earth movement” as a guide to how to survive in the wilderness should one choose to, she realized he was not far at all from nearby Concord, Mass.; he even had visitors and visited his mother regularly.
Battling insomnia one night, she decided to pick up the journal.
“I was very much taken by the prose poetry ... even greater than in ‘Walden.’”
Fisher, whose apprenticeship in the writing field focused on short animated children’s films for public television, including “Sesame Street,” was instantly captivated, particularly by Thoreau’s perceptions of nature, his view of the universe as being fully animated.
“There was a lot of ecstatic writing about nature,” she said. “But along with that, one night I picked up the book I found a sentence something to the effect of ‘There are times when you feel a vulture gnawing at your heart.’ And I thought, ‘Ah ha — it’s not just ecstasy. This guy is real.’ It was so personal, so intimate. And I could connect with that feeling.”
She also noticed that throughout, Thoreau wrote about the writing process itself, whether it be the odd sentence or whole paragraphs.
The writing instructor decided to compile his lessons for writers, including some things so simple as writing about what one sees sitting at a window for a half hour; writing dialogue; or “the uncommon usage of commonplace words.”
And she said 7,000 pages was not as daunting as it might seem, though it took her three months to find all the tips.
“They were like scattered little nuggets,: she said, comparing herself to the squirrels Thoreau described in detail foraging for nuts on the forest floor. “Then I noticed ... that he used literary devices better than most of the authors I was reading; and which I was already using in my writers’ workshop.”
“A lot of this book is his illustration of the way I teach, so I feel like we are really collaborators over the centuries.”
