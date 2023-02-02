A mythical figure from a 16th-century Chinese novel might seem a bit of a stretch as the main character in a musical, but a husband-and-wife team of creative artists from Forest Hills think it’s just the vehicle called for at a time when there is a serious lack of roles for Asian-American women in theater.
“The Monkey King: A Kung Fu Musical,” based upon “Journey to the West” by Wu Cheng’en, features music and lyrics by Jonathan Fadner and a book he co-wrote with his wife, Kimbirdlee. It comes to Queens Theatre for two performances only, on Feb. 11 and 12.
“There are gaping cultural holes in the musical canon,” Jonathan Fadner said. “We wrote this empowering show to fill those holes with principal roles for Asian women.”
This action adventure come to life focuses on the first female Monkey King as she battles Heaven and Earth’s most treacherous foes to save her tribe and achieve immortality.
“The real heart of the character is that she’s a girl. She has to prove why she can be called a king even though she’s a girl,” Kimbirdlee Fadner said. “Why can’t a girl be a superhero like a guy?”
According to Jonathan Fadner, three different iterations of the musical have been created, including the one being offered at Queens Theatre, a one-hour take aimed particularly at young spectators. But Kimbirdlee Fadner adds that “general audiences would enjoy this rendition,” too.
A total of eight performers take to the stage, many of them playing multiple roles. It’s “part of the fun. They change literally at the drop of a hat,” Jonathan Fadner said.
He said there is “not a whole lot of opportunities for Asians on Broadway,” where the couple hopes the show will ultimately end up. “This is very much an Asian story.”
Work on adapting the piece for the stage began in 2018, Jonathan Fadner said. “We have two boys, 8 and 10. I read stories to them, including ‘The Monkey King.’ I loved it. We thought it would make a fun musical.” He had his wife in mind for the title role from the start.
And she admits it has been a challenge. “I had to dig deep,” she said. “It defies stereotypes.”
The stylized kung fu choreography for the production comes courtesy of Max Ehrlich, a competitive martial artist and performer in Broadway’s “Aladdin.” According to Jonathan Fadner, Ehrlich was “excited to find a musical production with kung fu.”
In addition to composing the score, consisting of a mixture of classical and rock music, Jonathan Fadner serves as the show’s musical director.
Kimbirdlee Fadner, the daughter of an Asian mother and German father, indicated that the entire cast is Asian, as are the show’s director and production designer. “There is great Asian influence on this musical,” she said.
And she couldn’t be happier that “the time is now” for Asians to move into the spotlight. “It has been gradual progress. There’s more acceptance towards artists of color, more opportunities for Asian women.”
She also expressed gratitude to Queens Theatre for “connecting to the community and recognizing that Queens is the most diverse neighborhood” in the world.
Performances at Queens Theatre (14 United Nations Ave. South, Flushing Meadows Corona Park) are at 3 p.m. both days Tickets are $18. For more information, visit queenstheatre.org or call (718) 760-0064.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.