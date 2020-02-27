“There are a lot of women in the industry who are the gatekeepers of comedy,” said QED’s owner and lead curator Kambri Crews. “Traditionally comedy has been a male-dominated field.”
As a child, Crews put on puppet shows in her bedroom, complete with stage, tickets and concession stand, joking last week that, “That’s what QED is right now — it’s a big old puppet show!”
Crews worked various jobs, such as a racetrack night manager, bank teller and public relations consultant, before landing in the world of comedy.
“I never thought of comedy being a career or anything on the stage. It didn’t occur to me when I was producing a puppet show that that was a job,” said Crews. “I’m doing everything that I love doing, which is taking inventory, and doing PR and marketing to sell tickets to this puppet show and creating the concession stand. That’s a job, I just didn’t know it.”
Since opening what she refers to as a “performance venue and learning center” — where the motto is “A place to show and tell” — in 2014, Crews says, she has subconsciously booked programming skewed toward women because she believes producers “book what you know.”
“I became curious and questioned what is the representation here? ... I just started crunching the numbers ... and it ended up being 65 percent of our shows were helmed by women. That’s pretty unusual.” Crews said she came to the realization in 2017, the same year she decided to take women’s representation one step further and dedicate programming during March to Women’s History Month. Crews said the number jumped to 70 percent the following year, and she expects it to be roughly the same in 2020.
QED offers a packed agenda during the 31 days of March with programs that range from comedy to lectures to classes, all of which are women-driven.
Astoria Women’s Improv, composed of all women and mostly mothers, is scheduled for March 2 and is one of the many comedy shows to feature during the month, while “Witches of Old New York,” a history lecture on the times when women were considered witches because of their ability to make money and maintain autonomy in their business practices, debuts just a few days later on March 8.
Crews says the “Ask for More” salary negotiation seminar will educate women on how to bridge the salary gap in the workplace and will take place on March 18.
“Women notoriously, and studies have proven, ask for less in interviews and salary negotiations and things like that. That [class] is on the more serious side,” Crews said, hoping the pay gap is something that will change in the near future.
Despite the programs’ being geared toward women, Crews made it clear that most of the QED events during Women’s History Month, though not all, are welcoming to anyone.
Crews molded the establishment’s vibes after what she would have liked to be a part of growing up as a young, poor girl in rural Texas, the hearing daughter of two deaf parents.
“It would have been this tremendous life saver, to have this creative space to be where I felt welcome, where I was part of a community and didn’t have to spend a whole lot of money,” Crews said.
Crews experienced more than her fair share of tragedy — her mother became a victim of a murder attempt with a knife at the hands of Crews’ father, and was then diagnosed with cancer a few years later. Crews overcame every obstacle, refuses to feel shame for any of it and uses the experiences as fuel.
“Carrie Fischer has a quote, ‘If my life isn’t funny it would just be true and that’s unacceptable,’” Crews said. “I’ve got to turn this into something funny.”
QED and its programs replicate these feelings of empowerment and therapy through forms of community, which is why Crews works hard to keep it accessible to all. For low cover charges and no drink minimums, QED is open to all, and Crews is happy to see guests come early for the first show and stay late into the evening.
“I think all the people who helped me along the way are just regular, average, everyday people ... I want [QED] to be accessible to the everyman,” Crews said, stating that, not only does she book acts that she “knows,” but she books acts that she believes will resonate with the community atmosphere she has cultivated.
“The audiences that we bring out here are really smart and they’ve come to trust QED. I would not book someone who would ruin that trust with our regulars ... we’re casual, fun, welcoming.”
