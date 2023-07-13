As light as a summer souffle, “Once Upon a Mattress” arrived at Maggie’s Little Theater in Middle Village last Saturday night, bringing with it a tale as old as time, a handful of hummable tunes, and a cast of local performers who want nothing more than to please their audiences. Five more performances remain over the next two weekends.
Based on the famous fairy tale “The Princess and the Pea,” the story centers on a princess who is unable to sleep on a bed of many mattresses because a tiny pea had been placed under the bottom mattress.
As adapted by Marshall Barer, Jay Thompson and Dean Fuller, this ever-popular stage work (which was Tony-nominated as Best Musical in a Broadway season that also included “The Sound of Music,” “Fiorello!” and “Gypsy”) catapulted to stardom a young Carol Burnett, who played the sleepless Princess Winnifred.
This production, directed by the ubiquitous Barbara Auriemma, places at center stage in the same role a young lady named Alicia Brosky, who sings, dances and generally cavorts with much of Burnett’s boundless energy.
She is surrounded by a cast of game players, all of whom make for merry company for a couple of hours, just what the hot summer months could use. Oh, and the auditorium is air-conditioned, too!
One of the chief assets of the show is the music by Mary Rodgers, daughter of the famed composer Richard. Her melodies are delightful and in tune with the light-heartedness of the overall show. Barer’s lyrics match most pleasantly.
Shana Aborn makes for a memorable Queen Aggravain, whose name, like all the main characters in the show, is quite apropos. Robert Gold plays the mostly speechless King Sextimus, chasing young ladies around the kingdom and putting up with his wife’s overbearing demands.
Monica Maddock is a golden-voiced Lady Larken, while David Stein, though not in the same league vocally, makes for a suitable suitor, Sir Harry.
Daniel Stravino employs appropriately childlike moves and infantile inflections as Prince Dauntless, who falls head over heels in love with Winnifred.
In one of several gender-bending performances, Dolores Voyer offers a rich-throated singing voice as The Minstrel, the narrator of the piece, while Miriam P. Denu as The Wizard somehow calls to mind both Margaret Hamilton in “The Wizard of Oz” and television’s Roseanne Barr.
And as The Jester, Amanda Gillespie has her finest moment late in the proceedings, in the musical interlude “Very Soft Shoes.”
But it is Brosky who provides the most highlights, including her first number, “Shy,” coming on like gangbusters, and, much later in the proceedings, “Happily Ever After,” which becomes a mini-tour de force.
Musical director Ray Naccari leads an impressively sized pit orchestra, while choreographic contributions from Renee Cerchia-Cohn help to keep things lively.
Minor scene changes throughout, performed in blackouts, mildly mar the flow of the evening, but once the lights come back up, those pauses are forgotten.
Following the shutdown caused by Covid, it’s nice to have local theater back, especially during the summertime. This show, reviewed via a video recording posted online, is one worth catching.
Performances at St. Margaret Parish Hall, located at 66-11 79 Place in Middle Village, continue July 14, 15 and 22 at 8 p.m. and July 16 and 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25, or $20 for seniors and children.
For more information or reservations, call (347) 286-8508 or visit maggieslittletheater.org.
