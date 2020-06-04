Jazz legend Louis Armstrong traveled the world, and one day in 1943, had finished a tour and asked a cab driver to take him to the address his wife, Lucille, had given him for the house she bought while he was on the road.
He thought something was amiss when the car pulled up in front of a stately brick home with a huge backyard at 34-56 107 St. in Corona.
“He had never really owned a home,” says Ricky Riccardi, director of research collections at the Louis Armstrong House Museum. “He started arguing with the driver.”
Armstrong couldn’t quite believe that this could be the house — his house — until Lucille came out the door to welcome him home.
Riccardi tells the story on a virtual tour of the Armstrongs’ house in a feature titled “That’s My Home,” a new offering on the museum’s website on which the public now can see the entire collection of the museum.
There’s even a handwritten letter from Satchmo telling the story of seeing the house for the first time — including the argument with the cabbie.
Armstrong died in 1971 and, largely through Lucille Armstrong’s efforts, the house became a museum that opened in 2003.
And while people have not been able to visit the Louis Armstrong House Museum since March, even those stuck in their homes can take a virtual tour of the museum.
“That’s My Home,” which can be seen at virtualexhibits.louisarmstronghouse.org, lets fans see his family photographs; hear hours upon hours of his recorded music and conversations; read his personal correspondence; see the trumpets that were the tools of his trade; and even browse through his extensive and eclectic record collection.
Riccardi told the Chronicle “That’s My Home” would not have been possible without a $2.7 million grant from the Fund II Foundation, founded by billionaire businessman and philanthropist Robert Smith.
“We were able to digitize the entire collection,” he said. “Every photograph, every collage, every recording, every piece of sheet music — everyone can see what we have in the archives. We now have 60,000 digitized assets ... We want to tell the story. This rejuvenated us, allowing us to tell our stories in new ways.”
Jeff Rosenstock, assistant vice president for external and governmental relations at Queens College and current interim director of the museum, said the idea came from weekly online sessions involving all the major arts organizations in the city, where they brainstorm ideas to keep their groups active during the enforced COVID-19 shutdown.
“A lot of organizations decided on virtual tours,” Rosenstock said in an interview with the Chronicle. “We realized with people stuck in their homes, why not show them a museum that was the Armstrong home? He was performing on the road 300 nights a year ... We want to show people how important home was to him.”
Riccardi said even years later when Lucille suggested moving to a bigger, nicer place, her husband never wanted to leave, but he was more than willing to compromise by letting her totally redecorate every few years.
He said they also are trying to add a few new things per week. One of those are the weekly “Hanging with Hyland” videos that feature Hyland Harris, manager of the museum’s gift shop and frequent tour guide for more than a decade, discussing the museum and various aspects relating to Armstrong’s life, history and legacy.
Prior to her death in 1983, the former Lucille Wilson went to great lengths to plan the future museum and both preserve and share her husband’s legacy.
The home is now a national landmark, and construction is nearing completion across the street on the Louis Armstrong Home Museum Education Center which serves all from students to researchers.
