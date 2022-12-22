It takes a true theatrical Renaissance man to be able to perform duties as varied as leading actor, director, producer, script adaptor, scenic designer and lighting designer. And when one person assumes these many different roles in a single production, he or she can most assuredly be held responsible for the outcome.
In the case of Richard Mazda, who took on each of those challenges in a production of Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol,” playing through Dec. 31 at The Secret Theatre in Woodside, he has nothing to worry about.
The production, a 75-minute, tightly woven ghost story brought to imaginative life, holds the attention throughout despite being one of the best-known pieces in all of literature, while capturing the spirit of the holiday season.
Could Dickens possibly have imagined when he wrote the novella upon which the play is based back in 1843 that more than a century and a half later people would still enjoy visiting with Ebenezer Scrooge and the many other memorable characters with whom he interacts?
Scrooge, of course, is an elderly miser whose favorite phrase might just be “Bah! Humbug!” He uses it whenever he wishes to show his dislike for anything joyous or much-loved by others, which happens quite frequently.
But through visits from the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmases Past, Present and Yet-to-Come, he is transformed into a kinder, more receptive man who begins to understand the meaning of the holiday.
The production, seen at a late rehearsal via Vimeo, features a multigenerational, multiethnic cast, with some actors playing multiple characters, including those of the opposite sex. Their level of experience varies just as widely, from professionals to those making their first appearance on a stage. They blend into a cohesive whole and play off each other like family.
Some of the strongest moments come near the end. One such scene, centered around sickly Tiny Tim (he of the famous “God bless us, everyone” saying), a role played at alternate performances by three different youngsters, tugs at the heartstrings. Immediately following is another highlight, an encounter between Scrooge and the spirit of Christmas Yet-to-Come (a wordless larger-than-life specter played by Joe Staton), during which old Ebenezer realizes he has a path to salvation.
The opening is also memorable, as the entire company makes its way across the stage by way of introduction, as the lighting provides an appropriate dreamlike quality.
To help tie things together, Mazda utilizes the novelist himself as a narrator (portrayed with authority by Christopher Romero Wilson) at various points throughout. Among the noteworthy performances are those of Christopher Simcox as Marley and Mia Soleil Jacquez as the spirit of Christmas Present.
There’s lots to enjoy visually in the production, including evocative lighting throughout, including some special effects, and lots of puffy smoke each time an apparition appears. The costumes (uncredited) are colorful and appropriate.
The simple set utilizes the playing area to good effect. Small set pieces are carried on and off unobtrusively by cast members.
Also adding to the merriment are the simple dance steps choreographed by Rosie Dean, and some fine choral singing and live musical accompaniment. An audience sing-along at the end leaves everyone in the Christmas spirit.
Performances at The Secret Theatre (38-02 61 St. in Woodside) continue Dec. 22 to 23 and 27 to 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 24 and 31 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30; or $15 for kids. For more, visit secrettheatre.com.
