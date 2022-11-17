Replete with sexual innuendo, sarcasm and misunderstandings, William Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor” is being given a rare mounting courtesy of The Gingerbread Players of Saint Luke’s Church in Forest Hills, with remaining performances scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20.
The most purely farcical of all of Shakespeare’s plays, it focuses on one Sir John Falstaff (a courtier played here by veteran Jim Haines, in his Gingerbread debut), who finds himself in financial difficulties. To improve his lot, he decides to woo the two title characters, well-to-do ladies who are married to merchants. The women catch on and decide to teach Falstaff a lesson, setting about to concoct various schemes to embarrass him.
The play began rehearsals in August in preparation for last Saturday night’s opening, according to its director, Bernard Bosio. Written in five acts, it has been somewhat streamlined for this incarnation, both in running time and in its casting, with some actors playing more than one role.
“The audiences have been very responsive,” Bosio said in a telephone interview, “very into it.”
There is “a lot of physical humor that I incorporated into it,” he said. “People love that.”
The director admitted that “some people find the language obtuse,” so he made sure that “the visual goes along with the language,” making it easier to follow.
“I’ve done a lot of little things to make the play more accessible,” he said, adding, “I’ve got some great performances, some great bits.”
Bosio also indicated that, at times, the action surrounds the audience. And he has incorporated no fewer than three different levels of playing areas. “So much of the show relies on physicality and moving around,” he said.
And the play’s many themes are sure to keep audiences involved: love and marriage, jealousy, revenge, social class and wealth, among others.
Portraying the wives are two local favorites, Lauren Snyder (Mistress Page) and Shelia Spencer (Mistress Ford).
“I play the sexy one,” Spencer said. “We have the best time on stage.”
She put a lot of time into researching the role, she said, watching videos of “so many different interpretations. I located as many different variations as I could.” She was delighted to find “a wealth of information” about the play.
Spencer said she has “loved this play for many years” and calls this her “favorite theater experience ever.”
Among the other recognizable faces onstage are Gingerbread mainstays Andrew Dinan as a parson and, in a gender-bending performance, Louise Guinther as Master Fenton, the town’s most eligible bachelor.
Bosio had one of his earliest encounters with The Bard while a student at Queens College. A computer science major, he happened to take a class in Shakespeare in which the students were asked to stage various scenes. He has appeared on the Gingerbread stage in its productions of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Macbeth.”
While most community theater groups tend to shy away from Shakespeare, Gingerbread embraces his works, as well as those of other writers all-too-rarely tackled, including, recently, Moliere.
And with the approach taken to this latest undertaking, Spencer is certain that “even a child could enjoy it.”
Performances at Saint Luke’s Church (85 Greenway South in Forest Hills) are on Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
The suggested donation is $15, or $12 each for groups of six or more. Call (718) 268-7772 or visit gingerbreadplayers.org.
