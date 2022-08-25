The humble ukulele is doing grand things these days.
Last time the Queens Public Library offered seniors classes on how to play the ukulele — back in the pre-Covid says — they were oversubscribed by 50 percent.
“It was crazy,” said Nance Hinchliffe, the retired elementary-school speech pathologist who started teaching the class four years ago.
In a good week, classes at the Glen Oaks and East Flushing branch libraries that were supposed to top out at 15 students were regularly drawing 23, she said.
And when the 10-week classes were over, the senior students formed a club and petitioned the library for a space where they could keep meeting weekly and play on their own.
Why is the uke — as its fans call it — so popular suddenly?
It helps that the ukulele is small and more manageable for older hands and that it takes almost no time to learn how to play.
And it certainly doesn’t hurt that it’s an everyman instrument with a happy sound.
But the little guitar’s greatest feature may be its ability to create a community among people who might especially need it — adults over 65.
Nance Hinchliffe’s uke class is an experiment in the QPL’s Creative Aging Program, a group of courses and activities based in the library’s 60-plus locations and geared to seniors.
“As the brain ages, it does better when you start to learn new things,” said Hinchliffe. “It helps with focus, problem-solving and creativity, as well.
“That’s exciting to me. There are people [in the class] who’ve never done anything like this before and to see them become more confident is amazing.”
“We’ve been doing all these classes geared toward older adults — clay sculpture, all kinds of water colors, illustration, landscape,” said Madlyn Schneider, QPL’s older adult coordinator.
“It helps with social isolation, it helps them to make friends and it worked beautifully,” she said.
Sometime in the mid-teens, Schneider wanted to do something with music.
In the auditorium a floor below her office at the Glen Oaks branch, an amateur theater group had for 30 years been holding its rehearsals.
That’s where Schneider found Hinchliffe, who was a member and stood out because she played the guitar and ukulele to accompany the group’s musical numbers.
In 2018, the library got some grant money from the Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Foundation, longtime supporters of performing arts groups including Flushing Town Hall as well as the library, to buy 15 ukes and pay an instructor.
“I asked Nance, ‘Would you be willing to try this?’” Schneider said.
The uke pilot project was off and strumming.
There were only four classes before Covid shut the libraries in 2020. Like everything else, the uke project moved online.
It was a toss-up which task was more difficult, teaching a class of beginners how to play an instrument over the internet or training a crowd of seniors how to use Zoom.
Schneider had been running the library’s remote-learning program for a decade and was probably the most experienced hand on the QPL staff in dealing with online stuff.
Hinchliffe turned to the younger members — “I mean. like, the ones in their 60s and 70s,” she said — and asked them to help the older students learn how to sign on and use the app. “She was a master at that,” said Schneider.
Next month, the face-to-face classes are set to resume. The first will be at the Pomonok branch at 158-21 Jewel Ave. starting Sept. 8.
The two-hour classes are geared to beginners, though players with all levels of skill are welcome. Students are expected to perform at a recital at the end of the course.
To enroll, call (718) 591-4343.
Meanwhile, the ukulele club — which now calls itself the QPL Ukulele Strummers — meets every Thursday at noon at the Glen Oaks branch, at 256-04 Union Tpke.
