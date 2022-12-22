From Disney hit to routine romcom, from nonfiction to nonstop action, the Queens Public Library is taking its seat along with theaters, TV and streaming services when it comes to movies over the holidays.
Today, Dec. 22, the QPL is showing “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Maspeth Library from 3 to 4:15 p.m. The film is an animated musical dark fantasy by Tim Burton. In it, Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas and decides his people will take it over.
“Nightmare” got high scores from audiences and critics, with Roger Ebert saying its visual effects rival those of “Star Wars.”
Next up, on Dec. 23, is Disney’s “A Christmas Carol,” a computer-animated take on the timeless tale of Scrooge, his miserly ways, his time with the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, and his redemption. It got mixed reviews from the critics. It’s set for 2 to 3:45 p.m. at the Bayside Library.
Meanwhile, at the Howard Beach branch that same day, a screening of “Moonfall” will begin at 3 p.m. The 2022 sci-fi disaster film has the Moon leaving its orbit and heading toward Earth, putting humanity on the brink. Reviews were ... mixed.
At 3:30 p.m. Rochdale Village will show “The Grinch” — that’s the 2018 computer-animated version, not the original TV cartoon classic or the Jim Carrey-led live-action film of 2000. As always, the bitter titular character wants to mess with Christmas in Whoville. He’ll do it at again at the Bayside Library at 2 p.m. Dec. 27.
Then at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 27, the Glen Oaks branch will screen “Home Alone,” the holiday favorite about a neglected but resourceful youngster defending his family’s house against a pair of bird-brained burglars.
Glen Oaks will follow that up on Dec. 28 with “DC League of Super-Pets,” a computer-animated comic-book flick, and on Dec. 29 with “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” an action-adventure comedy based on a video game, both also at 2:30 p.m.
The library system shows films year-round, with details at queenslibrary.org. Click on the calendar and search for “movie” or “film,” or check by branch to be sure not to miss any. Only some are listed here.
“People come to our libraries to access free resources, learn, and get inspired, but also to be entertained and spend time with their friends and neighbors,” QPL spokeswoman Ewa Kern Jedrychowska said via email. “Our free movie screenings — hand-picked by our librarians and featuring various film genres for all ages — provide an opportunity for our customers to unwind while also connecting with their communities over the holidays.”
Back in Bayside, the Disney computer-animated musical fantasy hit “Frozen” will be screened at 2 p.m. Dec. 29, with everyone enjoying the adventures of Anna and her cohort as they seek out the Snow Queen Elsa. At the same time the next day, Bayside will show “Frozen II,” with the major beloved characters off on a new adventure.
Also at 2 p.m. on Dec. 30, the Long Island City branch will screen “Minions: the Rise of Gru,” aka “Minions II,” another entry in the computer-animated “Despicable Me” series. In it, a young Gru plans to become a supervillain with the help of his Minions.
Nothing is listed for New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, but the stars are back out Jan. 2, when the East Flushing Library will be screening “Marry Me,” a 2022 romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson. She’s a pop star with a cheating fiance, he’s a math teacher, and they exchange vows in front of the world. What happens next? Go to the library and see.
