Did you ever go to Citi Field and just have the urge to wander off and look around to see and learn some things that fans don’t get to catch during a typical visit?
What would it look like to view the field from a player’s perspective in the dugout?
Do you know how the Mets’ 1969 World Series trophy is unique among all others in the history of the Fall Classic? (Spoiler alert: The answer will be in the last sentence.)
For about the price of game tickets, the New York Mets invite you to find out all that and more on one of their Citi Field tours. The tours, which start at $40, offer a great time for die-hard and casual fans alike, with views of the field and ballpark’s inner workings.
Information on all types of tours is available from the Tours Department at (718) 803-4097 or email at tours@nymets.com; or at mlb.com/mets.
A recent one-hour tour had a dozen die-hard fans from as close as Nassau County and as far away as California in attendance.
Ted and Katie Ladomerszky of Las Vegas were in town with their son, Nico, 12, dressed in his Toronto Blue Jays sweatshirt.
“We’re taking him to see as many parks as we can,” Katie Ladomerszky said.
Royals fans Preston and Janel Frazier were visiting from Pittsburg, Kan. He wore a T-shirt with the logos of all 30 major league baseball teams.
“I got it at the MLB Store,” he said.
Tour guide Gregg Cohen, who also is production manger at the Chronicle, met the crowd at the Gil Hodges VIP Gate, led the group with a broad presentation of Mets history, trivia, fun facts and a love for the subject that betrays the orange-and-blue fan in him — colors, he said, that go back to the two National League teams that deserted New York for the West Coast in 1958.
“The cap is Dodger blue,” he said. “The orange NY is from the Giants’ hats.”
The first stop was the press room, where several guests sat in the hot seat, albeit without cameras that they did not bring themselves. From there it was up to the Piazza 31 Club, were fans can relax on game days, and where one can look out on the main Citi Field Plaza that now features the statue of Tom Seaver and the original Mets home run apple from Shea Stadium, the two main “meet me at” sites for fans attending from different points of origin.
The next stop was the press box, with the best seats in the house of any ballpark — only catchers have a better view — though the luxury suites seen after still offer great views of the action.
Cohen here stopped to show off the new 17,400-square-foot scoreboard and, out in right-centerfield, the Shea Bridge, which allows for an unbroken stroll around the main concourse.
“You can’t walk all the way around at Yankee Stadium,” he said. As for the new, larger home run apple, the new pitch clock rules could horn in on an Amazin’s tradition in the event of back-to-back home runs.
“It takes three minutes to reset,” he said.
Roaming the halls inside there are yearbooks and media guides from years past. Each year’s team most valuable player is displayed on a massive enlargement of one of his baseball cards from that season.
Coming out onto the field from near home plate, groundskeepers were working to restore the field after a concert the night before. Guests walked along the warning track and traversed the length of the Mets’ dugout. Just stay off the grass!
The Hall of Fame and Museum has plaques, for inductees from Joan Payson, the team’s first owner, to the quintet enshrined June 3. There are the 1969 and 1986 championship trophies, photos, memorabilia and possibly a million memories, depending on how long one has been a fan.
And the 1969 trophy? Cohen explained it is the only one with a flag for the Seattle Pilots, who played for one season before becoming the Milwaukee Brewers.
