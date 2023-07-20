Movie theaters aren’t the only places Queens residents can see stars this summer if they visit a neighborhood city park to see a show.
The annual Movies Under the Stars program run by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department this summer is bringing free movies to the borough. Offerings this summer range from “Speedy,” Harold Lloyd’s final silent film, from 1928, to last year’s “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise.
“We also serve popcorn as one of the perks,” said Chris Davis, chief of recreation for Parks and Rec’s Queens office.
Davis said the agency also works with police precincts, nonprofits, community boards and other groups to make sure they can maximize their reach. But he said City Council members, through their discretionary funding, make sure that a broad range of dramas, comedies and animated fare can reach every corner of the borough.
“We’re showing movies almost every night,” he said. “In late June and early July there are many night where we’re showing more than one movie.”
Councilwoman Lynn Schulman (D-Forest Hills) said all you have to bring is lawn chair.
“It’s extremely popular,” Schulman said. “We work with the Parks Department and they tell us what is available. One of the first ones we showed was ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which is pretty new, over Memorial Day weekend. That was a good choice. But we also showed the original ‘Karate Kid,’ so it’s a good mix.”
Schulman and Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), another big fan of the program, said it is reminiscent of the days of drive-in movies. Both were very obviously smiling over the phone.
“Everyone got into the car and went to the movies,” Holden said. “It was an adventure.”
All movies are scheduled to begin after dusk. Future showings by Schulman’s office include “Thor: Love and Thunder” (PG-13) on July 26 at Phil Rizzuto Park in Richmond Hill; “101 Dalmatians” (G) on July 29 at Sobelsohn Playground in Kew Gardens; and 1984’s “The Karate Kid” (PG) on July 30 at Russell Sage Playground in Forest Hills.
Councilwoman Linda Lee (D-Oakland Garden) will sponsor “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (PG) on Aug. 7; “Soul” (G) on Aug. 14; “Shang Chi & the Legend of the 10 Rings” (PG-13) on Aug. 21; and “Jungle Cruise” (PG-13) on Aug. 28. All are at Cunningham Park in Fresh Meadows.
Holden will sponsor “Speedy” on Aug. 17 at Juniper Valley Park Middle Village; 2019’s “Lady and the Tramp” (PG) on Aug. 31 at Elmhurst Park in Elmhurst; the animated “Flushed Away” (PG) at Frank Principe Park on Sept. 8; and Sept. 29, 2021’s “Tom and Jerry” (PG) at Reiff Playground in Maspeth.
Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside) will sponsor “Spider Man: No Way Home” at Ravenswood Playground in Astoria on Sept. 15. Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán (D-Astoria) sponsors the animated “Inside Out” (PG) on July 23 at Athens Square in Astoria.
The office of Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) said it’s planning a movie in August. Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) has sponsored two this year and is planning more. Councilman Shekar Krishnan (D-Jackson Heights) has sponsored eight films this year, most recently last Sunday.
Peter C. Mastrosimone contributed to this story.
