Arts and crafts need not require excess waste to be both attractive and practical.
The Queens Botanical Garden’s “Crafting with Scraps” series teaches community members to bring new life to food scraps and botanicals by turning them into works of art to take home.
QBG Compost Project Manager Chelsea Encababian said the line between food scraps and food waste is often blurry, so people tend to toss perfectly reusable scraps into the compost bin.
“We’re using this workshop series to reimagine how these scraps can serve a purpose beyond consumption, beyond what we traditionally think, and have a fun way to interact with the community with a hands-on activity,” she told the Chronicle in a phone interview.
The series will kick off on July 16 with “Mugwort Magic,” at which attendees will learn to make soap and tea out of mugwort, which people typically misunderstand as a pesky weed.
Another workshop on July 30 will demonstrate how to create natural dye for textiles with food scraps, such as beet peels, leftover turmeric or, yes, dried mugwort.
Participants will leave with a canvas bag dyed with vibrant colors of their own creation, and they are encouraged to bring their own fabric to dye.
August workshops will teach attendees how to make delicious mocktails and beautiful paintings out of food scraps, which they might otherwise view as trash.
“One thing about these workshops is that we’re trying to make them approachable to any learner, any walk of life. It can get technical, but we want to teach in a way that’s approachable for folks,” Encababian said.
Thanks to an award from the American Public Garden Association, each workshop will be led by a farm and compost intern who spent the season learning the ins and outs of composting at QBG.
Encababian hopes these fun, accessible activities will prompt attendees to consider their environmental impact and make the most out of waste before it goes to the landfill.
“This series is in line with our commitment to environmental sustainability and empowering members of our community to become environmental stewards through recycling, repurposing and using their creativity,” QBG Executive Director Evie Hantzopoulos said in an email.
After people attend a workshop, Encababian hopes they will feel inspired to participate in QBG’s conservation efforts, including a compost facility and food scrap dropoff site, which she said many people are unaware of.
“It definitely helps the environment because something that we see all the time here when we’re composting materials is that there’s a lot of excess waste,” she said. “And we’re kind of hoping this series can be a really great start to a conversation about how we consume in general, how we sometimes can mitigate some of this unnecessary waste that’s happening all over the world.”
She said most materials are used for creating finished composts, and some will be “rescued” and utilized for Crafting with Scraps workshops.
Each workshop costs $8 for members of the Flushing-based QBG and $10 for nonmembers.
To learn more or register, visit queensbotanical.org and call up the menu under “calendar.”
