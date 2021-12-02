The Long Island City Partnership wants the people of Queens to know that the neighborhood is back from the pandemic in living color, both figuratively and literally.
As a symbol of the recovery, the neighborhood development organization has unveiled a series of art projects in the Court Square area to illuminate the streetscape as residents, office workers and visitors return to the community.
“We were thinking about how can we really welcome and say thank you to those who have stayed here throughout, but also welcome back to those who are returning and just lighten the mood,” said Liz Lusskin, president of the partnership.
“The Ribbon,” the centerpiece of the public art installations, is made up of tube-like magenta structures that were erected across several parts of Court Square.
The structure contains 100 rotating iridescent panels that are in the process of being inscribed with notes of neighborhood appreciation submitted by residents, visitors and workers, to be continually added through December.
Lusskin said that the idea originated as a way to reflect the “mixed-use” nature of the area — a combination of residential and commercial space — to engage everyone from curious children to workers on their lunch break. “The Ribbon” is one of three commissioned projects that recently went up in the area. Others include a construction-site mural by graffiti artist Queen Andrea on a fence located at 27-01 Jackson Ave. and a 760-foot multipanel mural along the Thomson Avenue Bridge.
To execute “The Ribbon,” the LIC Partnership hired Hive Public Space, a design firm based in the neighborhood and run by a resident, to take the reins of the design project. Alexandra Gonzalez, the design firm’s president, said that her proximity to the site during the pandemic made it especially personal for her to work on the project after spending an unprecedented amount of time at home in the neighborhood during the past year and a half.
“I spent quite some time in every single one of these public spaces and thinking about what else we could do, how else could make them more exciting and more engaging for people,” Gonzalez said.
That’s where the love notes idea came in. To submit a love note residents can either use QR codes on signs near the installation that will connect one’s smart phone to a online portal or visit bit.ly/31bMCCe.
The love note boxes “actually spin, and you can see your reflections, you can see the reflection of the context around you,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzales partnered with another Brooklyn-based design firm, The Urban Conga, to come up with the design for “The Ribbon,” and the structure itself was fabricated by Boyce Technologies, an advanced manufacturing company located in LIC.
In addition to the physical structure, Gonzalez brought on digital artist Alexis Zerafa to create an Instagram filter called “Dichroic Vessels” to pair with the installation. The augmented reality software projects floating vessels and whimsical iridescent colors on one’s phone camera as they view the installation.
Gonzalez said that among the love notes that have come in so far, a lot have focused on appreciating public spaces.
“It really took something as big as an epidemic to really [shake] everyone and make them realize how pivotal they are for our well-being, for just resting, for healing, for sharing ideas — sometimes protesting,” Gonzalez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.