After a summer season that is just “limping along,” Kambri Crews, owner of comedy and arts venue Q.E.D. Astoria, is hopeful and excited for a packed fall season full of meetups, classes, workshops, events and, of course, stand-up comedy.
“I’ve already booked, like, four private parties and we’ve got classes and shows on and more inquiries than we’ve gotten in the last two years combined,” Crews told the Chronicle.
Shows were light over the summer and few requests to rent out the venue for private events came, with none in July, while other times of the year bring three or four per weekend.
Covid fears linger and with inflation and high gas prices, Crews understands.
Comedy, she says, is an “indoor sport,” and fall and winter are when shows really pick up.
Now, after a summer vacation from Aug. 22 to Sept. 6, the venue, which is open Wednesday through Sunday and also offers a bar and bookshop, will launch a new schedule with some events offered for the first time since the pandemic.
Stand-up comedy shows range from beginners to the “very famous” and there are also movie screenings, readings, lectures, watch parties and more.
On the first Wednesday of every month, Q.E.D. will host Drink-n-Draw, an opportunity to refresh skills by sketching a live model whose poses will range from 30 seconds to 20 minutes. All skill levels are welcome — even if it means stick figures!
Advanced sign-up is recommended and is $10 ahead of time or $15 on the day of the event.
On the first Sunday of the month, starting in October, will be The Queens Poet open mics, which were created for writers looking to bare their souls but not follow acts in which men joke about their genitals, laughed Crews.
Open mic nights are done lottery style and performers must sign up in person.
Upcoming meetups include the opportunity to practice Spanish through Duolingo on the first Saturday of the month (except September’s on the 10th because of Labor Day). There are also watercolor painting and board game meetups.
On a recent Sunday, five Queens friends gathered to play the board game Whitehall Mystery, inspired by Jack the Ripper — between the group that meets regularly and Crews, there are a few games with that theme.
Michael Tinneberg said the fun and creating memories are what draw him back most weeks for the meetup, which often consists of around 15 players.
Crews also makes time to use the space for other things she finds important. With the election season approaching, she plans to turn Q.E.D. into an “election hub,” with voter registration booths out front and phone banking and postcard writing helping campaigns get the word out, she said.
“What am I doing waiting for the shows to start later? We might as well use the space, and what are the things that matter to me — well, I like watercolors and drawing and I like learning new things and I’m very into politics and activism. So those are the things you’ll see here because that’s why I built the place, so I can do the things I like.”
More information on all the upcoming events and links to register in advance, which is encouraged, can be found at qedastoria.com.
Crews, who has worked as a producer, paralegal and publicist and is also a New York Times best-selling author, opened the spot in 2014.
“I was thinking about where I would open a space and what neighborhoods needed it ... I was like, Manhattan has everything. Queens didn’t have a place like this. My husband is a performer, I’m a performer and writer, and we never performed in our own neighborhood ... that’s nuts.”
Now, Crews, who advocated for arts venues through the pandemic, is part of an alliance of local small businesses and sits on state Sen. Michael Gianaris’ (D-Astoria) Small Business Advisory Council. He recently presented her with a proclamation that, among many praises, noted Q.E.D.’s bringing the “community together to share in learning and laughter.”
“The economic ecosystem is very, very much crippled by not having the arts be part of it,” said Crews.
“They make neighborhoods better. They make neighborhoods tolerable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.