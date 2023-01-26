Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and to get a jumpstart on putting everyone in the mood, Royal Star Theatre in Jamaica Estates is presenting an original musical revue, “The One,” for two performances only on Jan. 28 and 29.
According to the show’s director, Alex Jamison Ferlazzo, the revue consists of two dozen numbers with no dialogue, just non-stop musical entertainment. The songs, which explore various stages and aspects of love, include its title song, taken from the Broadway musical “First Date.”
Choosing it as the show’s title, Ferlazzo said, “made sense. When you’re looking for the right person, you’re thinking someone is the right one. Hopefully, you’ll live happily ever after.”
Video footage provided by the production offers insight into some of the other musical selections. These include the touching “When Words Fail,” from “Shrek,” sung here by Daniel P. Stravino; the duet, “Follow Your Heart,” from “Urinetown,” featuring Anne Marie Cahill and JK Larkin; the ever-popular “For Good,” from “Wicked,” as performed by Dan Kuhlman and Tara Mangione; and “Stupid with Love,” from “Mean Girls,” given a dynamite rendition by Mangione.
While many of the songs are culled from relatively recent theatrical attractions, old-time Broadway is not forgotten. Case in point is “Someone to Watch Over Me,” a Gershwin classic traditionally sung by a female and given a new twist here by Kuhlman, who sings it as written, including lines such as “I’d like to add his initials to my monogram.”
Others in the cast are Ellen Armet, Louis DiBono, Monica Maddock and Tiffany McCue.
The production reunites many of the individuals who were involved in a recent RST show, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.” Ferlazzo, who is making her debut as a director here, said in a recent telephone interview, “It gave me comfort knowing I’ve shared a stage with these people.” In fact, she eschewed auditions in favor of hand-selecting the performers.
Stephanie Larkin serves as the musical director and pianist. She and drummer Evita Belmonte provide the musical accompaniment.
According to Ferlazzo, the first act addresses the question of “searching for the one, trying to find the right person.” The show goes on to ask what happens when one finds love and whether that love will last. It all leads up to the finale, “I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do,” from “Mamma Mia.”
Choreographer Amanda Montoni was responsible for providing steps for three dance numbers, which Ferlazzo described as “great.” One of these, “You’re the One That I Want,” written for the film version of “Grease,” is a sure crowd pleaser.
The sets and costumes will be kept to a minimum. According to Ferlazzo, the performers will “dress like you would on a first date, based on the individual characters.”
Ferlazzo has had a heck of a good time putting the show together. “I’ve never felt so creative,” she said. “I found a new side of myself.”
Performances take place on Jan. 28 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church Parish Hall, located at 86-45 Edgerton Blvd. in Jamaica Estates. Tickets are $20 in advance, or $17 for seniors and children. They are $2 more at the door. For further information, or to order tickets, visit royalstartheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.