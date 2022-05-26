Kick off summer with a celebration of the rich culture that Queens, a haven for more than 2.3 million residents who speak about 170 languages, more than half of whom were born in a foreign country, has to offer.
“All of us in Queens know how great the borough is, and we want to encourage people to come and visit and discover,” said Phil Ballman, a member of the planning committee for Queens Rising, a new cultural marketing initiative aiming to spotlight programs across the World’s Borough.
Queens has long been a breeding ground for actors, musicians and writers. Neighborhoods from Sunnyside to Rockaway to Flushing and everywhere in between are rich with history — and Queens Rising is here to uplift that. The multidisciplinary assortment will run through June and will highlight venues, performance companies, cultural centers and small businesses by promoting events and bringing new audiences to overlooked institutions.
“What we’re trying to do is show people outside of Queens, outside of the city, and even within Queens, that there is such an array of interesting things to do and see and experience in the borough,” said Ballman, who is also the director of Cultural Affairs and Tourism for the Queens Borough President’s Office.
“You may get people who are visiting Manhattan and they may think about visiting Long Island City, but they may not know that just a few subway stops away in Flushing or Jamaica, there’s a whole other world to be discovered and all kinds of things that you can’t find elsewhere.”
Queens Rising has been in the works since before the pandemic and was founded by A Better Jamaica, the Chocolate Factory Theater, Flushing Town Hall, the Godwin-Ternbach Museum, the Queens Economic Development Corporation, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College, Borough President Donovan Richards Jr., the Queensboro Dance Festival and the Queens Public Library. There are over 60 different programming partners.
“It was really a great example of how cohesive the cultural community is in Queens ... and the buy-in that we got from all the partners was really encouraging and exciting, to see how everybody came together with the idea of uplifting Queens,” said Ballman.
Long Island Jewish Forest Hills was the title sponsor of the initiative. Support also came from the Queens Economic Development Corp., Resorts World Gives and the Max and Selma Kupferberg Family Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Queens Borough President’s Office and individuals in the Queens Rising Planning Committee and Working Groups.
The kickoff event will be on Saturday, June 4, at the Queens Night Market in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Performances will include producer, activist and educator DJ Rekha; Fanike! African Dance Troupe; Fogo Azul, an all-women Brazilian samba reggae drum line; Balinese gamelan ensemble Yowana Sari and more.
“The Queens night market is a fantastic symbol of Queens diversity at its best with dozens of different food and art vendors, and they’re bringing their cultural and artistic traditions from every corner of the globe to Queens,” said Ballman. “We thought that was the right place for Queens Rising to have a kickoff event.”
Queens Rising is intended to be a kind of “discovery portal,” said Ballman. All events can be found at queensrising.nyc/calendar.
The listings can be filtered including by categories such as free or family-friendly.
“Now more than ever, it’s important to showcase the resilience and creativity of our artists and cultural institutions — because even in the darkest days of the pandemic, culture never closed — as we work to rebuild our economy and come back stronger,” said Richards in a statement in March.
Lorraine Chambers Lewis, executive director of LIJ Forest Hills, added that the hospital is thrilled to “celebrate the rich tapestry of arts, culinary and creative communities that make our borough so unique.”
In his own statement, Leonard Jacobs, executive director of the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, said the institution is “honored to be among the organizations involved in the Queens Rising initiative.”
“We couldn’t be prouder of what it represents to the arts, entertainment and culture sector. Because it is a fact: Queens is rising.”
