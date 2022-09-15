“For me, the word jazz means, ‘I dare you.’”
Wayne Shorter, the famously forward-looking saxophonist, said that.
Drummer Lenny White likes that quote a lot.
The winner of multiple Grammy awards, White has been a key player on some of jazz’s most daring records, including the pioneering “Bitches Brew” by Miles Davis and as a founding member of Chick Corea’s Return to Forever band.
Born and raised in St. Albans, White is set to play again in Queens for the first time in decades at Flushing Town Hall on Friday, Sept. 23. Details are at flushingtownhall.org.
Now 72, White spends most of his time teaching at New York University and writing new music.
For the FTH gig, he has called back together the members of his working band, Present Tense, for the first time in five or six years.
White has been called one of the fathers of jazz rock because he came up in the late 1960s just when jazz began to embrace the energy and bravura of rock music.
“I started playing in a transitional period” as jazz started to experiment with electric instruments and the looser arrangements of rock, he said.
White was barely out of high school in August 1969 when Davis found him playing at jazz clubs in Queens and invited him to a three-day recording session in Midtown Manhattan.
The tapes from that session became the opening salvo of the jazz rock era, “Bitches Brew.”
“The voicing was different than rock ’n’ roll but it was new musical direction being created,” he said. “‘Bitches Brew’ is Miles Davis’ version of rock ’n’ roll.”
The players from that session — Shorter, Corea, Joe Zawinul, John McLaughlin — shortly started their own groups: Weather Report, the Mahavishnu Orchestra and Return to Forever (with White on drums). Their records became the foundation of the new music.
St. Albans in the 1950s and ’60s was a fertile ground for new music.
As a sixth-grader at PS 36 on Fochs Boulevard, White says, he developed a crush on the daughter of a musician he’d never heard of.
“One day, I asked her what instrument her father played,” he recalled.
“‘Saxophone,’ she said. That’s how I found out her father was John Coltrane.”
“They talk about six degrees of separation,” said White. “In music, I think it’s only three degrees.”
The romance never got far, but by the time he was commuting to the High School of Art and Design in Manhattan, White was drumming in neighborhood bands and jamming at the local jazz clubs.
The club names roll out of him like cars off an assembly line — Club Ruby, Copa City, Showman’s, the Village Door, the Colonial Inn.
“They passed the hat after a party I played at Club Ruby,” he said. “I was 14 or 15 and it was may first paying gig.”
None of the clubs exist anymore. Club Ruby is now a laundromat, Copa City a lumber yard.
“Queens was really cool in those days,” White said. “That was when Black people with enough money to buy a house came out to Queens.”
And jazz, he added, was “associated with upward movement, especially in the Black community. Being a jazz musician, you were a king — or queen.”
It was a distinction he did not want to give up.
White tells a story about Miles coming to see him at a club in Manhattan.
“He asked me do I want to play with Jimi Hendrix, who he knew,” White said.
“I told him no. I wanted to play with him.”
