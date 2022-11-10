The National Endowment for the Arts initiated its Jazz Masters prize exactly 40 years ago.
In that time it has designated just over 100 musicians — from immortals like Count Basie and Miles Davis to boundary-busters like Sun Ra and Carla Bley — as masters of America’s most famous indigenous art form.
Terri Lyne Carrington, the 54-year-old jazz drummer who is the first female instrumentalist to win a jazz Grammy, knew the Jazz Master honors well. She’d served on the selection committee in the mid-1990s, the years when pianist Horace Silver and singer Anita O’Day were named.
When the NEA call came for her in 2020, Carrington was at home in Covid lockdown.
“Nope, had no clue,” she told The Chronicle last week. “It’s top-secret until they let you know.”
For the first time, Carrington is joining Flushing Town Hall’s distinguished NEA Jazz Masters concert Saturday night (Nov. 12), playing drums behind a one-night-only, all-star band led by trumpeter Jimmy Owens (Jazz Master, class of 2012).
The Jazz Masters concert, a fixture at FTH for more than 15 years, is the pinnacle of the hall’s annual jazz lineup.
Something like the Congressional Medal of Honor, designation as a Jazz Master is called the highest honor the U.S. can bestow on a jazz musician.
Recipients are sworn to secrecy until the official announcement is made a few weeks later. “I called my parents when I found out,” Carrington recalled. “You can’t really discuss it.”
The designation comes with a $25,000 stipend and a handmade glass trophy that looks a bit like the top of a Mr. Frosty cone.
“I keep mine on my piano” next to her three Grammy awards, said Carrington.
She admits to one disappointment, however.
“Unfortunately, it happened during Covid, which meant I didn’t get the dinner.”
The annual NEA Jazz Masters dinner in Washington, DC, where the prizes are handed out, is a once-in-a-lifetime night for the honorees when the legends of jazz play their music and sing their praises.
But, like so much else during the pandemic, the dinner was canceled the year Carrington won.
“I was pretty sad about it,” she said from her home outside Boston. (Carrington has been a teacher at her alma mater, the Berklee College of Music, for 17 years.)
Thus, the FTH show this weekend will be the first time she has been formally recognized as a member of the elite jazz fraternity. Or sorority, as the case may be.
It will also be her first time at FTH, she said.
“Queens has had such a great community of jazz musicians who lived there,” Carrington said,
“I’m happy you have this space [in Queens]. It’s a drag to live someplace that doesn’t reflect what you do, like jazz.
“It’s really nice Flushing Town Hall exists.”
The rundown for this year’s show has not yet been set, she said.
“But Jimmy tells me the theme is going to be the blues,” Carrington said.
No worries about not having played with any of the other musicians on the bill before.
“That’s the nature of jazz,” she said. “We all have a language we all understand and have studied.
“It’s not hard after that.”
