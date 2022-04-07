A new exhibition of Japanese-American sculpture and photography at The Noguchi Museum in Long Island City shines a light on the silenced experiences of Japanese Americans forced to relocate to internment camps by the U.S. government during World War II and those who were affected by the war.
“No Monument: In the Wake of the Japanese American Incarceration,” guest curated by Genji Amino and Christina Hiromi Hobbs, marks the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, signed in February of 1942.
The internment lasted four years, and many had created art and took art classes while detained, like Kay Sekimachi, a fiber artist and weaver who was put in the Topaz War Relocation Center in Utah in 1942 with her mother and three sisters.
The centerpiece of the exhibition is Sekimachi’s “Ogawa II,” which she created in 1969 with nylon monofilament, a new material for the time, which she learned to work with after the war.
Hobbs called the translucent textile sculpture, made also with glass beads and clear plastic tubes, “ethereal.”
“It poses questions of transparency and questions of visibility, which we are thinking about within this frame of memory and remembrance,” she said.
“No Monument” highlights artists who were incarcerated and others whose lives were shaped indirectly by FDR’s executive order, including in the generations to come.
Upon entering the exhibit, photographs by Toyo Miyatake show barracks at Manzanar, the camp in California he was held in.
Miyatake smuggled a lens and film holder into the camp and built a camera with the help of a carpenter, Hobbs explained. Later in the exhibit is Miyatake’s “Untitled (Opening Image from Valediction),” showing an arm clipping a barbed wire.
Isamu Noguchi’s “Sentinel” stands center near the exhibit’s entrance at almost 6 feet tall and serves as both a gateway and a barrier, said Amino, showing the preservation and trauma of the history. Noguchi voluntarily spent time in the camps to show solidarity with the prisoners and to create an arts program that never came to fruition.
Next, there are photographs by Patrick Nagatani, a third-generation Japanese-American photographer whose parents were interned during the war. He visited and photographed the former campsites where barren landscapes illustrate the impact incarceration had on descendants.
“No Monument” also highlights artists around whom there has been little scholarship and whose art has rarely, if ever, been exhibited.
Leo Amino’s “Composition #8” sits between Toshiko Takaezu’s massive ceramic sculpture in which a rattle in encased, never to be heard due to its sheer weight, and a steel sculpture by Joseph Goto, who experienced Pearl Harbor and worked for the U.S. Army during the war as a welder.
Amino’s polyester resin sculpture was created just after the war but represents a different wartime experience. He moved to New York from the West Coast around 1935 and although he was interrogated, surveilled, made to translate for the U.S. Navy and put under travel restrictions, was never imprisoned due to his location during the war. Japanese Americans living in Hawaii at the time were also spared due to their integral role in the economy there.
“We have histories of art, but we also have histories of inheritance, and then we have this geographic extent,” explained Genji Amino, whose history of inheritance includes that the late artist Leo Amino was their grandfather. Genji has since worked to piece together the elder Amino’s legacy and record in history.
Some creators in the exhibit remain unidentified, including the makers of two sculptures left behind in camps and family nameplates that hung above doorways of the barracks, setting each one apart from otherwise indistinguishable living quarters.
“These artists are trying to make the unlivable livable, trying to imagine a new world or a new life,” Amino said.
The nameplates are part of the Japanese American National Museum’s “Contested Histories” exhibition, which will be holding related programming at the museum. “No Monument” will run until May 15. Visit the museum’s website to register in advance.
