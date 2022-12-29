The Alley Pond Environmental Center is preparing to ring in the new year with several events throughout the month of January, all of which are designed specifically for adults.
To kick things off, the APEC will sponsor a virtual workshop on fermenting vegetables on Jan. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. During that session, those in attendance will get a lesson in the craft from expert and self-described “fermentation geek” Cheryl Paswater, per her website. The registration fee is $30 per household. Karen Donahue, the center’s homeschool and adult program coordinator, said participants will be given a list of supplies to gather in advance, though she reasoned that most of those items are things people might already have in their refrigerators and pantries.
Though the APEC has sponsored events for adults for quite some time, Donahue said designing activities can at times be a challenge.
“It’s hit or miss — The adults are a little bit trickier to get into our programs than the children’s programs,” she told the Chronicle. “But we do try to offer programs where like minded adults can gather and bond, focus on self-awareness [and] learn a little bit more about the indigenous plants that are around us [through] nature hikes with professional experts through our forest therapy walks.”
As such, Donahue said the center put out a survey earlier this year to get a sense of some activities residents might like to attend. It found there was an interest in learning about the area’s geological history.
That will come to fruition on Jan. 7, when the APEC will host a nature walk highlighting New York City’s geological evolution from 12 to 1:30 p.m. During that time, Jacob Mamiye, who serves as the environmental center’s Scout coordinator, will discuss the region’s pre-human beginnings, when ancient sea scorpions roamed, among other highlights. Visitors should not be deterred by the possibility of spending an hour and a half in the cold — hot chocolate and tea will be provided. Registration is $28 per person; space is limited.
Those looking to learn more about native plants will get their chance on Jan. 8 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., when herbalist Jocelyn Perez will lead the group through the environmental center in identifying plants for medicinal uses and edibility, as well as their folklore. That event is open to all ages, and dogs are allowed if leashed. Registration costs $15 per person; space is limited.
The following Saturday, Astoria-based aromatherapist Annie Mascia will teach community members how to harvest and dry marigold flowers so they can be used to make essential oils, which Donahue noted are particularly useful for dry skin during the winter. Those in attendance will also have the chance to sip marigold tea. The workshop costs $25 per person and is open to adults and kids over 10, though children need to be accompanied by an adult.
The APEC will round out the month with a winter forest bathing walk on Jan. 21. During the 90-minute session, participants will have the opportunity to reflect on themselves and connect with nature. Registration is $20 per person.
To sign up for those programs, visit alleypond.org/adult-programs.html.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.