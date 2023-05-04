“The Sound of Southside,” the debut novel of Tyrel Hunt, a Jamaica resident who was raised in Rosedale, was made into a film that will premiere at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center May 13 at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the screening, which will be held at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica, are free on eventbrite.com.
Both the film and the book comment on Jamaica’s rapid gentrification, its local politics, crime in the area and how all of that impacts residents, while also exploring the community’s jazz legacy, according to Hunt.
“‘The Sound of Southside’ follows a young musician who sets out to reopen his father’s jazz club but he later finds out his investors have bad intentions,” Hunt told the Queens Chronicle.
The Cardozo alumnus said he drew on many things for the book, which he adapted himself into the film.
“Living in Queens and also learning about its rich jazz history, I wanted to explore what that history looks like in a modern context while paying homage to the many jazz musicians who lived in the borough,” Hunt said.
Hunt credits his work as a communications director at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning where he interacts with several jazz artists on a daily basis for his vision for the book, which was released on March 13 and is available on Amazon.
“I became a fan of jazz in college, it was my studying music,” Hunt said about his time at Alcorn State University (Class of 2016) in Mississippi, where he studied mass communications and learned filmmaking.
His interest in the genre continued as he saw artists perform at the arts center, where he started to work in March 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. “Seeing the musicians’ processes and watching them create really inspired me,” he said.
John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Immanuel Wilkins, who performs at JCAL, and Kofi Hunter, who is from Jamaica and contributes to the soundtrack for the film, are some of the jazz musicians Hunt has listened to over the years. Steven Fowler is another artist from Jamaica whose music he loves.
The filmmaker and writer shot the film at V.P. Records and JCAL/JPAC for free, and he received help with the project from A Better Jamaica, a nonprofit that works to strengthen the community. He also received funds from the New York State Council on the Arts.
“I would say that, especially if you are from Queens, you will definitely feel represented,” Hunt said. “You will hear great music. You will see recognizable streets and great places. You will walk away inspired knowing more about the community and its rich music history.”
