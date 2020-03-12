St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Tuesday this year, but activities are set for days both before and after the Irish holiday, and Queens has a plethora to participate in. Listed here are just a few of the many events happening this year.
Rockaway is kicking off its celebrations early with a St. Pat’s Half Marathon on March 14 at 9 a.m. The run begins at Beach 116th Street, but doors at Roger’s Irish Tavern, located at 203 Beach 116th Street, will open for number pickup and bag check 90 minutes before. Registration costs $45, and all runners will receive a T-shirt and medal. For more information or to register, visit rockapulcorun.com.
The Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade will host a March 14 Pint Night to fundraise for its upcoming march down Bell Boulevard. Hosted by Brain Dempsey’s at 3931 Bell Blvd. in Bayside from 5 to 9 p.m., the event will see participants receive a special pint glass and unlimited refills. Proceeds will contribute to the third annual Bayside parade on March 28, which begins at 11 a.m. and travels down the boulevard. To march in the parade, become a sponsor or for more information, call (917) 476-7057 or visit baysidesaintpatricksdayparade.org.
Also on March 14, Astoria is hosting its sixth annual pub crawl down 30th Avenue. The crawl begins at Shillelagh Tavern and visits Passage, Wolfhound, Jusy & Punch, Dominie’s and Katch. Tickets guarantee drink specials, a commemorative T-shirt, complimentary food, photo booth pictures and giveaway prizes, and can be reserved at eventbrite.com/e/st-paddys-pubcrawl-tickets.
Queens Dance Project at 214-26 41 Ave. in Bayside invites children of elementary school and tween ages to participate in its March 14 St. Patrick’s Day Party from 5 to 8 p.m. A night filled with St. Patrick’s Day activities and dancing is available for the price of $30 for nonmembers and $25 for members.
The Peninsula Library at 92-25 Rockaway Beach Boulevard in Rockaway Beach is hosting St. Patrick’s Day crafts from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on March 17. Another version of the same event will be hosted at the 54-22 Skillman Ave. Woodside branch from 4 to 4:30 p.m., also on March 17. Each event is free and open to kids aged 4 to 12. Reservation is not required but supplies are limited. Visit queenslibrary.org for more locations and events.
Neir’s Tavern, the iconic 190-year-old bar that was recently saved from closing, is hosting a traditional Irish-classic folk performance by Curtis and the Dilettantes on March 17. The celebration will start at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m., and, as always at Neir’s, there’s no cover charge.
The Queens Museum, located in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, is putting an Irish twist on its usual Sunday Family Workshops — from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on March 18 families are invited to drop in to create St. Patrick’s Day paper hats. After finishing the creation, families of children aged 4 and up are invited to stay for the storytelling of mystical tales from Ireland. Family art making-workshops are drop-in, and no fee or advance registration is required. Storytelling sessions run for 15 minutes and begin at the top of every hour, at 1:30 p.m, 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The East Rockaway Knights of Columbus are celebrating with its annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner/ dance on March 21 at St. Raymond Elementary School located at 263 Atlantic Ave. The evening, beginning at 6 p.m., includes full dinner, dessert, nonalcoholic as well as alcoholic drinks, Irish step dancers, bagpipers and a mix of traditional Irish songs and party favorites. Admission is $45 per person, but special discounts for seniors and signing up early are availble. For more information, contact Charlie Peknic at cpeknic@pekniclaw.com.
