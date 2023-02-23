With his iconic voice and knack for narrative and narration, it’s not hard to believe that Ira Glass, host of WBEZ Chicago’s “This American Life,” has become known as one of the greatest storytellers in a generation. And now, he’s coming to Queens College: On March 11, the Kupferberg Center for the Arts will present “Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening With Ira Glass,” starting at 8 p.m.
Although avid listeners of National Public Radio will certainly be in for a treat, the show casts a wide net. “What I wanted was a show where I could basically put anything in that would amuse me to say to an audience,” Glass said with a chuckle.
In doing that, he also sets out to talk about what it’s like to make stories.
“People who are coming to see me want to know why are we doing what we do, how do we do what we do on the radio show,” Glass told the Chronicle. “So a little bit of it is a how-to, and then a lot of it — really most of it — is just really memorable stories of one sort or another.”
Much like “This American Life” itself, those stories have range; some are light and funny while others take on more serious topics. Though the show will include some stories that have been featured on “This American Life,” others never made it on the air. Some have aired, but lack shelf life and are unlikely to ever be played again.
“We made some really funny videos for the 2016 election that really have no news value at all — it’s the sort of thing you can air once,” Glass said, “We could never play it again on the radio, because it relates to a news moment in 2016.”
Some stories are simply more visual than others, and would not be best served on the radio. For years, Glass said he only played audio at his shows, but eventually, he realized that performing live is an opportunity to share stories in new formats.
“I just felt like, ‘I’m there in the room,’” he said. “So I could show video, whereas on the radio, I just don’t get a chance.”
Being on stage also offers a sense of authenticity Glass said he does not always have in the studio. “Performing on the radio, it’s just a very weird, artificial kind of thing to do,” he said. “You’re in a room that’s completely silent and soundproof, talking, and pretending that you’re talking to someone, when really you’re talking to no one — but actually, you’re also talking to lots and lots of people. [You’re] trying to sound relaxed and like you’re just talking ... I’m reading from a script, usually, when I’m on the radio, but trying to sound like I’m not reading from a script.
“When you’re standing in front of people, it just feels very normal to just talk. There’s a person who’s alive to just, like, feel the presence of people in the room. Then it’s nice to say things that are funny and people laugh, instead of on the radio, you say something that you hope is funny, but it’s like saying a joke in outer space.”
Though he’s known for his radio persona, ironically, the “performing part” of being on the air is the part Glass says he likes the least.
“It’s really the part that I dread. Every other part of it is better to me,” he said. “The part where you’re actually performing your lines, all you can do is mess it up in a way that will make the story worse. And if you do it exactly perfectly ... perfection is just nobody notices that you’re performing, you know?”
More than 25 years after launching “This American Life,” Glass still manages to find new ideas, though he admits it’s not easy. One way is to keep doing things no one else has done before. Those often are the most fun; Glass pointed to “129 Cars,” during which the show’s team follows a car dealership for a month, as a favorite.
“The place where ideas come from is ideas come from other ideas — you just have to kind of surround yourself with stuff and kind of wait and notice what you’re curious about,” he said. “Sometimes you just really stumble into stuff, like some weird conversation can lead to stuff ... that’s ideally the kind of thing that keeps happening and does happen.”
Tickets start at $30; QC students get 50 percent off. To reserve yours, visit kupferbergcenter.org/event/ira-glass/.
