For songwriter-musician Marlon Hurt, Culture Lab LIC, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting local artists and bringing accessible, high-quality art of all genres to the community, was “a lifesaver.”
Hurt and his band, Queens County Roots, were, like most performance groups, hit hard by the Covid 19 pandemic.
“All venues had shut down. We had to cancel all our summer gigs,” Hurt said in a recent telephone interview, referring to 2020. “It all just evaporated.”
Then, Culture Lab LIC entered their lives, and they found themselves back on stage — in an outdoor setting — for the first time in months.
“It was one spot of normalcy in a nightmare, such a relief,” Hurt said.
And already he is looking forward to returning to that stage, with an upcoming concert in June.
Between now and then and continuing through the fall, the venue will be hosting an unusually wide-ranging assortment of live musical performances, all free, featuring artists hailing from both near and far.
The next few weeks will feature bands as part of a series that happens on Tuesdays at 7 p.m., with performances taking place on an indoor stage and also available online.
March 22 is the date for Bombzr, a jazz-soul band that has been described as the “newest, hippest trend-setting supergroup on the scene.” They will be followed on March 29 by Pre-War Ponies, known for bringing back to life obscure Tin Pan Alley tunes from the 1920s and ’30s.
April 5 brings to the stage CreArtBox, a group consisting of viola, flute and piano that pairs classical with new music and features what is described as “a crafted visual aesthetic.”
Innovative composer Daniel Henri Emond brings his rock-folk-hip-hop sound to the venue on April 12, with Japanese composer Migiwa Miyajima bringing the series to a close on April 19.
As the warmer weather arrives, things kick into higher gear beginning on April 30, with a new series of Live at Culture Lab concerts, set to take place through October on an outdoor stage in the venue’s 18,000-square-foot parking lot and available only in-person, with varying days and times.
According to Director of Events Tess Howsam, the series opening will involve “a big community focus” that will include live music and multiple art gallery shows featuring local artists.
The opening musical act, Tilted Axes, a rock ’n’ roll band, will promenade through the streets of LIC, play an outdoor concert, and continue playing indoors later in the day.
Jazz-funk-soul group Brawlik takes center stage on May 1, followed by the swinging Svetlana and the Delancey Five on May 6, with two groups scheduled for May 8: Frenchie and the Punk, billed as an alternative dark cabaret act, and Woodsiders Collective, a jazz group.
Hurt, who describes his band’s sound as “blues pop — based in the world of blues but accessible like pop,” returns to the venue on June 5. An Atlanta transplant currently living in Sunnyside, he says, “I’ve come to love the borough. We feel really rooted here.” He’s looking forward to playing for the home crowd, which can look forward to an evening of Hurt’s original tunes, with covers “few and far between.”
Sara McDonald heads The NYChillharmonic, a progressive rock-indie jazz group with no fewer than 18 musicians. McDonald points out, “It’s not big band; it’s just a big band!”
The group, which features all original music by McDonald, will mark its third appearance at Culture Lab on July 8.
Margot Bennett, leader of Margot & the Midnight Tenants, will also be playing the venue for the third time, on a date to be announced. Bennett writes all the songs for the group, though she said the other members, all of whom are originally from Israel, arrange the songs collaboratively.
Like Hurt, Bennett was delighted to be able to appear there in the midst of the pandemic. “It was a very emotional experience,” she said. “People were so excited to see live music again.”
Culture Lab LIC is located at 5-25 46 Ave. For information, visit culturelablic.org or call (347) 848-0030.
