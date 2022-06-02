“When I’m visiting New York City, Jackson Heights is my favorite place to go for walks.”
It’s an endorsement that could have been written specifically to promote the upcoming “Celebrate Historic Jackson Heights” weekend, sponsored by the Jackson Heights Beautification Group.
But the words actually come from Richard Kershenbaum, a man who knows from walking tours, having visited innumerable countries around the world as well as our neck of the woods “dozens of times.”
So, what is it about Jackson Heights that he finds so alluring?
“It is such a lively, vibrant neighborhood,” he said in a recent telephone interview from his home in Kansas. “It bombards all your senses ... the smells of the food, the No. 7 train overhead, street vendors, stores with merchandise spilling onto the sidewalks.”
And the area boasts a long history during which it evolved from marshlands to the ethnically diverse community it is today. A major change occurred with the development of a transit system that led to a proliferation of garden apartments. In the 1960s, many of the white middle-class families that resided in the area left for the suburbs and more nonwhite residents arrived.
A large part of the neighborhood has been designated a National Historic District and a New York State Historic District.
The annual two-day event that will be held this year on June 11 and 12 should prove memorable for attendees, especially since it will offer access to several locations that are open to the public only on this occasion each year.
According to the event’s organizer, Daniel Karatzas, a member of the board of directors of JHBG, a grassroots all-volunteer organization founded in 1988, and author of the book “Jackson Heights: A Garden in the City,” the event was first held in 1991.
Because of Covid-19, it was canceled in 2020 and held in an abbreviated format in 2021, three months after its usual June date.
Karatzas expects a “broad mix of people who reside in the neighborhood” to be back this year, along with visitors from other parts of the city.
The first day includes a free slide lecture on the history of the area (at 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.), as well as a free exhibition of vintage photos, maps, brochures and other memorabilia (from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.). Both events take place at Community United Methodist Church, at 81-10 35 Ave.
Two of the weekend’s highlights are the walking tours, with one taking place each day. The first, from noon to 4 p.m. on June 11, is a self-guided tour of more than a dozen park-like private interior gardens, which will be open to the public just for the day. A map is included with ticket purchase.
Karatzas said the tour, which traditionally draws many repeat visitors, can take the full four hours in order to see all the gardens.
“I don’t want to play favorites” among the gardens, he said, but, when pressed, suggested that the ones at The Towers, an apartment complex located at 33-27 80 St., cover a large area and are the “most lavishly landscaped.”
Tickets for the tour are $10 each and may be purchased in advance or at the Community Church on the morning of the event. The rain date is June 18.
The second tour of the weekend, taking place on June 12, is an escorted walk through the neighborhood’s Historic District, departing at noon from the corner of 82nd Street and 35th Avenue. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased or reserved in advance as each of three tour groups will be limited to around 25 participants. The tour will take place rain or shine.
The Jackson Heights Beautification Group is always looking for new volunteers, who can join gardening and tree-care groups, assist at the Summer Sundays in the Park concert series, or get involved with various other activities. And Karatzas is especially interested in volunteers to help out on June 11 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
For further information on the weekend or to volunteer, call (347) 766-9129 or send an email to info@jhbg.org.
