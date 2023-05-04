They sing! They dance! They act!
They’re the young stage performers who tend to steal every scene they’re in, and a whole bunch of ’em are putting their talents on full display in local productions of two beloved family musicals.
Claudia Whitmore, 14, of Glendale, for instance, plays the precocious Brigitta, one of the seven von Trapp siblings, in the St. Mary’s Theatre Guild production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic “The Sound of Music,” running through this weekend in Woodside.
Getting the show on “is a lot of hard work,” Claudia admitted, “but it pays off in the end. I love it. I want the show to be the best it can be.”
Her castmates include 15-year-old Woodside resident Daniel Diamandiev, who plays her older brother Friedrich. While he has taken acting classes and has appeared in school productions, this show marks his first major community theater outing, and he is thrilled with his role.
“I feel excited,” he said. “I can relate to Friedrich. We’re both a bit shy at times.”
Meanwhile, The Gingerbread Players of St. Luke’s Church in Forest Hills is opening this weekend its new production of “Meet Me in St. Louis,” based in part on the popular movie of the same name. The group had previously presented the show about a dozen years ago.
Taking on one of the leading roles as Tootie, the youngest of five Smith children in the family at the center of the story, is 10-year-old Olivia Lee of Forest Hills.
“I’m very proud and confident in myself,” Olivia said of playing such a central figure in a big musical. Still, she admitted to feeling “a little nervous” when show time rolls around.
“I take deep breaths,” she said, and if she forgets a line, “I keep on. The audience doesn’t know and I go with the flow.”
For one local family, the production is a true family affair.
Julian Hayes-Diaz, 15, appears as Lon Smith Jr., the only boy in the onstage family.
“It’s a fun hobby,” he said, adding, “I’m very glad to meet new people and familiar faces,” a nod to the acquaintances he’s made during his family’s longstanding involvement with the Gingerbread troupe.
Younger brother Joaquin, 9, plays Tommy, part of the “fairgrounds gang,” as he described his role.
Middle brother, Rio, 13, is also involved, though he prefers to remain behind the scenes. For this production, he runs the spotlight.
With the three boys taking part, it’s not surprising that their mother, Farah Diaz-Tello, also lends a hand, this time around serving as costume coordinator.
“It’s great,” Diaz-Tello said. “Gingerbread Players is a big family.”
She, like the parents of the other performers, acknowledged that participation in community theater requires certain sacrifices. Hardly spending time with her husband when it’s close to show time is one of them.
“He is so patient and tolerant,” she said. “He doesn’t see us until he sees us onstage.”
Rhonda Whitmore, Claudia’s mother, said being in a show requires “a big commitment. We have to make sure she fits everything in,” including schoolwork and other extra-curricular activities.
But it’s all worth it, the parents seemed to agree, as the benefits of community theater involvement far outweigh the challenges.
And while gaining self-confidence, understanding time management, developing a sense of responsibility or learning so many other life lessons, the youngsters seem to be having a marvelous time.
Audiences should, too.
Remaining performances of “The Sound of Music” at St. Mary’s (70-20 47 Ave., Woodside) are on May 6 at 6:15 p.m. and May 7 at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 reserved online; $12 general admission. Call (718) 672-4848 or visit stmarysdramaguild.org.
“Meet Me in St. Louis” at St. Luke’s (85 Greenway South, Forest Hills) runs on May 6, 7, 13 and 14 at 2:30 p.m. and May 6 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15; or $12 each for groups of six or more. Call (718) 268-7772 or visit gingerbreadplayers.org.
