The fun and amazement of the New York Hall of Science doesn’t have to stop just because the building is temporarily closed.
And with new, free at-home science apps and activities available online at nysci.org/home/nysci-home-resources, you don’t even have to tell your younger children that they’re actually learning.
“All activities exemplify the museum’s ‘Design, Make, Play’ approach to learning, which encourages open-ended exploration, imaginative learning, personal relevance, deep engagement and delight,”NYSCI states in a press release on the initiative.
The activities include those for all ages and those broken down into pre-K, elementary, middle and high school levels.
Programs for younger children include age-appropriate math but also creative activities. Those clicking on the “Picture Dots” link will find activities for children ages 3 to 8 that incorporate dots, colors, shapes and music to create stories.
Older grades can partake in video games, activities incorporating physics, fractions, geometry and pattern recognition and even the “Transmissions: Gone Viral,” an interactive, web-based graphic novel that could have relevance today, as it was inspired by the 1999 West Nile virus epidemic.
There are tutorials for artistic and creative activities such as creating glue masks, book binding, acrylic paint marbling and a do-it-yourself project in which children can create their own light sabers.
Many of the links come with guides for parents and instructors.
NYSCI’s Explainer TV channel, according to the Corona-based museum, includes videos of interviews with scientists, experiments and projects that can be conducted in the home, including but not limited to “how to Make Ice Cream in a Ziplock Bag” and creating bracelets from soda can tabs — though one thing not to try at home is the “Awesome Fire Experiment,” which is, in fact, awesome and deals with physics, the laws of gases, atmospheric pressure and other scientific principles.
The learnXdesign programs include hands-on activities to challenge children to create with common household items. They include building with duct tape, making inflatable sculptures and crafting flying machines.
The Queens Chronicle will not be publishing What’s Happening — our Community Calendar for the time being. We look forward to resuming publication as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.