Flushing resident Amanda Montoni first came across Alan Ball’s comedic drama, “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress,” as a college student, recently recalling that a monologue spoken by one of the characters “jumped out” at her.
She explained in a phone interview that she would return to it years later, realizing, “I’d never felt so seen in a play before.”
And now Montoni is delighted to be directing the play for City Gate Productions, with a run scheduled for March 25 through April 2 in Maspeth.
Written in 1993, the play is set around that time during an ostentatious wedding reception at a Tennessee estate. Five reluctant, identically clad bridesmaids hide out in an upstairs bedroom, each with her own reason for avoiding the proceedings below.
The ensemble cast consists of six actors, some already known to local audiences and some new to the scene: Liv Campbell, Margaret Leisenheimer, Virginia Harmon, Regina Lim Fischedick, Ashley Gage and, the sole male performer, Jordan Leer.
According to Montoni, the play premiered the year she was born. Her parents got married the summer before. She pointed out that costumer Amy Ellis based her designs for the women on the actual dress worn by her mother’s maid of honor, down to their color, peach.
The play retains its relevance all these years later, Montoni said, dealing, as it does, with “the emotional complexity of what it means to be a woman in society.”
The topicality of the piece is not lost on co-producer Thom Harmon, either. He spoke of its timelessness in dealing with women’s desires, their sexuality and the societal pressures placed on them. “They’re five different women but they find commonality,” he said.
With a nearly all-female cast and women taking on major roles behind the scenes, the production offers a fitting conclusion to Women’s History Month.
Forest Hills resident Fischedick plays Georgeanne, a character she described as “the fun, motherly type” who is “recapturing her youth going through the wedding.”
“To be in an ensemble full of talented women, it’s such a treat,” Fischedick said. That the run begins during this month is the “cherry on top of a perfect cake,” she said.
“Women supporting women goes a long way, in fiction and in real life,” she said. “We all talk to each other and understand each other. That’s how it should be.”
Campbell, a transplant from Houston, makes her local stage debut in this production as Meredith, sister of the bride. The actress describes her as a “rebel, completely wanting to go against the grain.”
Working with her fellow actresses, she said, has been “so uplifting. You don’t normally get that experience.”
Audiences will find a special added attraction at the theater. Sandra Vucicevic, an artist who hails from Belgrade, Serbia, and now resides in Forest Hills, has created abstract portraits of the five female characters that will be on display at each performance.
“I never collaborated before with a theater,” Vucicevic said. “It is a great opportunity to try something new. It’s great to explore abstract versions of these women.”
While utilizing the same style of painting for all five portraits, Vucicevic used contrasting colors to highlight their differences. To learn about the characters, she interviewed their interpreters. “They gave me their vision of who these women are,” she said.
Performances will take place at Moose Lodge Theater, which Harmon said “felt like a great space” in which to present this particular work. “With the crown molding and homey light fixtures, it could be a nice bedroom,” he said. Partnering with the lodge, he added, has been “mutually rewarding.”
It should be noted that, due to adult language and themes, the play is recommended for mature audiences. Performances, at 72-15 Grand Ave. in Maspeth, are on March 24, 25 and 31 at 8 p.m., March 26 at 3 p.m., April 1 at 8 p.m. and April 2 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25; or $20 for seniors and students. For more, visit citygateproduction.org.
