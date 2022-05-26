James Wong Howe, who came to the United States from China as a child, began working as a cameraman and then cinematographer back in the days of silent movies in 1923.
He continued to innovate and thrive in a career of more than five decades that saw the introduction of sound and color film stock, being nominated for 10 Oscars and winning two for “The Rose Tattoo” (1953) and “Hud” (1963).
He became legendary for his experimentation with lighting, shadows, focus, camera angles and even distorted lenses to get just the right look, the right feeling and emotion. He worked with many of the industry’s great directors and actors.
Nineteen movies that Howe photographed, including one he directed, have been screening at Astoria’s Museum of the Moving Image since May 13 for the festival “How It’s Done: The Cinema of James Wong Howe.” The festival runs through June 26.
“Discovering or revisiting the work of James Wong Howe is to encounter one exquisite choice after another — he always seemed to know just how to light a set, where to place the camera, and when to move it,” said MoMI Curator of Film Eric Hynes in a press release. “Movies are an amalgam of choices, and Wong Howe always, despite a changing industry and society and a rotating group of collaborators, made the right ones.”
In an email to the Chronicle, Tomoko Kawamoto, director of public information for MoMI, said Hynes and film curator Endo Choi had wanted a tribute for some time.
“But there hasn’t been a retrospective on this scale devoted to his work in New York City in over 20 years. In the early years of Hollywood, in 1920s through 1950s, he was really one of the few Chinese Americans working in the industry, and so the timing worked out for this series to begin in May during Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.”
Hynes in the email said they went with classics, such as “The Sweet Smell of Success” (1957), “Hud” (1963), ”The Prisoner of Zenda” (1937) and “The Thin Man”(1934), balanced with less-known works.
“[A]nd with every film we had to consider what was available in 35mm or 16mm in some cases,” Hynes said. “If you’re celebrating a master of light, it’s so important to be able to present the work in its best possible format.”
Also included is a film Wong Howe directed, “Go, Man, Go!” (1954), about the Harlem Globetrotters, starring the players plus a young Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.
Hynes said “Transatlantic” (1931), “The Power and the Glory” (1932) and “The Prisner of Zenda” are as entertaining as they are photographically innovative.
Tickets for the remaining showings are between $9 and $15. Tickets, as well as schedules for the rest of the festival, can be obtained at movingimage.us. Tickets also can be purchased in person at the museum at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria.
Museum hours are Thursday, 2 to 6 p.m.; Friday, 2 to 8 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Visitors are asked to check the website beforehand for the museum’s Covid masking regulations.
