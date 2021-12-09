In his 1957 book, Theodor Geisel, better known as Dr. Suess, made his black-and-white Grinch popular.
In 1966, animator Chuck Jones made the Grinch a legend, and the secrets of just how he did it are on display at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Feb. 27.
“‘A Wonderful, Awful Idea’: Animating the Grinch Who Stole Christmas” is a collection of more than 40 animation cels, background art and Jones’ own hand-drawn sketches on loan from the collection of Bill Heeter and Kristi Correa.
Barbara Miller, the museum’s director for curatorial affairs, said they, unlike many other private collectors, feel it is important to share their collection with the public. MoMI recently displayed some of their collection from “The Simpsons.”
While “The Grinch” is the length of but one Simpsons episode, it is far older.
“It really is an indelible film that stayed with people,” Miller said of the 24-minute cartoon. “We absolutely were respectful of the source material,” — a copy of the book lays open under glass — “but it really was Chuck Jones’ adaptation that really made the Grinch an iconic character.”
The movie traces the joyless, grouchy Grinch’s journey from a self-imposed outcast to the character who seeks redemption. The exhibit focuses on the adaptation process.
“The book had a very limited color palette — it was white and black and red,” Miller said. “Chuck Jones just exploded it into the world of color. The Grinch is bright green. Could you ever imagine an adaptation of that story with the Grinch being a different color?”
Jones brought in come of his regular collaborators, including artist Maurice Noble, known for the backgrounds for such Warner Bros. classics as “What’s Opera, Doc?” and the Road Runner/Wile E. Coyote shorts; as well as Disney films “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Pinocchio,” “Dumbo,” “Fantasia” and “Bambi.”
Jones and his crew brought not only color and motion but expression and personality to the characters.
“He had very precise ideas for what he wanted in terms of character movement,” Miller said. “As experimental and creative as he was, in some ways, he always believed that a character would move in a certain way, and it had to be consistent.”
Some of Jones’ rough, hand-drawn sketches from the mid-1960s show how he wanted the animation artists to draw the characters from 360 degrees.
The display said it broke Jones’ heart to reduce the role of the adorable little Cindy Lou Who, who was no more than 2. But he expanded the role of Max, the Grinch’s long-suffering but loyal dog who lives with him in a cave on Mt. Crumpit, allowing the pup to serve as an observer and a representative of the audience when not pulling the Grinch’ sleigh while wearing an oversized reindeer horn on his head.
Then they brought in horror movie legend Boris Karloff, who played against type to voice both the kindly, wise narrator and the villain who was not nearly as rotten as he would have had all the Whos in Whoville believe.
The film also featured the first song ever to include a three-decker sauerkraut and toadstool sandwich. With arsenic sauce.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, Craig Kausen, Jones’ grandson and president of the Chuck Jones Center for Creativity, will speak at MoMI on the Jones-Geisel collaboration with a talk that will include some of his grandfather’s notes, drawings and photographs. There also will be a showing of eight shorts Jones directed between 1949 and 1960 with Bugs, Daffy and others.
MoMI is located at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria. Its temporary hours are Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.
Information on tickets for the museum and Kausen’s talk is available at MoMI’s website, movingimage.us.
