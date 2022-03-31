Danny Simmons, an author, poet, philanthropist and a world-renowned Neo-African abstract expressionist artist from Jamaica and Hollis, who has had his work featured in the Smithsonian African American Museum in Washington, DC, and showcased in Amsterdam, France and Ghana, has an exhibit — “Early Days & Latter Days” — at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning until June 24.
Simmons’ work at JCAL, located at 161-04 Jamaica Ave., is within two galleries, with one featuring the “Early Days” of his exploration into the fine art world and the second displaying approximately 20 new pieces that he worked on during Covid-19 in 2021.
“I am very honored to be asked to be the artist-in-residence for their 50th anniversary,” Simmons said about JCAL, which is celebrating its golden year. “This is an important institution to this community that I grew up in and so that makes it a double honor. It’s the place I had my first art show.”
Simmons’ work started with sculptures and has grown to include expressionist paintings and framed art pieces with African textiles over the years.
“I’m able to express myself,” he said about the expressionist style. “I’m able to express my inner thoughts and feelings and emotions that are coming out of me that come out in the painting. It is me and I’m not trying to copy anything else ... a lot of it has African fabrics to pay homage to my African ancestors.”
Norman Lewis, Wilfredo Lam and Jean-Michel Basquiat — abstractionist, surrealist and Neo-expressionist painters, respectively, have inspired Simmons.
“My biggest influence was an artist named Wilfredo Lam, an Afro-Cuban painter,” said Simmons. “He really put a lot of spirituality in what he created and I hope I do the same.”
Simmons hopes that people take “joy and wonder” from his artwork and are able to find themselves in his pieces.
JCAL Artistic Director Courtney Ffrench found the exhibit to be fascinating.
“This is just beautiful,” said Ffrench. “I think he has a wonderful collection that is inspiring. I see a lot of other artists coming and doing sketches ... The fact that he used to be a teacher here at JCAL a long time ago I think is phenomenal ... He is a neighborhood son.”
Ffrench said students at JCAL’s art and mentorship programs, which returned two weeks ago, are delighted by the artwork.
“For us, this is gold,” said Ffrench. “Here is someone very much from the neighborhood who has toured the world and he is here again and kids are saying, ‘That could be me.’”
Leonard Jacobs called Simmons’ return for JCAL’s 50th anniversary “a full circle moment.”
Jacobs hopes for JCAL to be a place for more emerging artists in Southeast Queens like it was for Simmons in his early career.
“He honors us while we are honoring him,” said Jacobs. “He really is inspiring us about what the next 50 years is going to look like.”
One of the many people who were honored to see Simmons’ work was Sheree Gabbidon of St. Albans, who loved his piece “Can I Get a Witness.”
“I think it is fantastic,” said Gabbidon at a March 26 reception for Simmons work. “What it is saying to me is a ball of confusion. That is what the world is saying today. It’s like you see the good and the bad ... That’s why it caught my eye.”
“Def Poetry Jam,” a spoken-word TV series that aired on HBO and was co-created by Simmons, will have a reunion on June 16 at JCAL at 8 p.m.
