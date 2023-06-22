Cultural Collaborative Jamaica and Afrikan Poetry Theatre, two Jamaica-based nonprofits, will host a special film screening of movies that highlight hip-hop during Black Music Month, to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the musical genre.
The films will be shown at Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas, located at 159-02 Jamaica Ave., on Sunday, June 25, from 2 to 6 p.m.
“Wild Style,” a 1983 semi-autobiographical narrative musical, which is considered the first hip-hop movie and has a cult following because of its raw glimpse into the genre’s early days, is the main feature. Hip-hop pioneer Fab 5 Freddy, who is featured in it, conceived the idea of the movie, which was directed by Charlie Ahearn.
Documentaries “Beats & Lyrics: The Essence of Rap,” directed and produced by Edwin Freeman; “Founding Fathers: The Untold Story of Hip Hop,” directed and produced by Hassan Pore and Ron Lawrence; and “35 Years Re-visited with Run DMC and Heidi Smith of Rush Productions,” directed by Samuel Lee, will also be shown.
Tyra Emerson, executive director of CCJ, and Saiku Branch, executive director of Afrikan Poetry Theatre, selected the films for the screening.
“I was really intrigued by ‘35 Years Re-visited,’” Emerson told the Queens Chronicle. “It has interviews with LL Cool J, Run DMC and Flavor Flav. It gives you an idea of what they were thinking about back then and some insight on what they were doing. Flavor Flav played seven different instruments. I’m still in awe of that.”
Made during the pandemic, “Beats & Lyrics: The Essence of Rap” turns a contemporary lens on the founders of New York City hip-hop, said Emerson.
“The ‘Founding Fathers,’ is talking about how the deejays’ influence was really sort of the beginning of hip-hop,” Emerson said. “The deejays would set up their speakers at parks and get people dancing. They would call people’s names out and start rapping. That is the beginning of how hip-hop started.”
After the screening, during which guests will receive a complimentary box of popcorn and beverage, people will have the opportunity to meet and speak with Fab 5 Freddy and the directors of the documentaries, she added.
“They will talk about hip-hop, where it is now and Queens’ contribution to hip-hop,” said the CCJ executive director.
Other guest speakers include artists Infinity Machine, The Disco Twins, Divine Sounds, Lord Nez and more.
Hip-hop turning 50 means a lot to Emerson.
“It shows our legacy, our resilience and our creativity,” she said. “All of that makes me excited.”
Tickets for the event cost $23.17 and can be found at eventbrite.com.
Festivities will conclude with music by deejay Callie Ban, and the person in the best ’80s or ’90s hip-hop outfit will win a prize.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.