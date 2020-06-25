The history section of any library can offer bestsellers about the lost colony of Roanoke; a biography of a famous musician or entertainer; and an analysis of George Washington’s presidency or his victory at the Battle of Trenton.
But what if somebody could tell you about a former community in the Rockaways that is disappearing under the relentless march of nature? Or Queens resident Count Basie socializing with his friend Duke Ellington? Or a site in Jamaica where Washington did, in fact, sleep?
Those writers and history buffs tell their stories in sepia-toned paperbacks laden with black-and-white photos through Arcadia Publishing, which has been giving people often unknown, unseen glimpses of history in their cities and towns in all 50 states since 1993. Its chairman, David Steinberger, is chairman of the National Book Foundation.
Arcadia has imprints such as History Press, books about the history of Queens produced under series called “Images of America,” “Images of Rail,” “Images of Aviation,” “Postcard History” and others.
“We’re hyperlocal and regionally focused,” said Katie Parry, publicity director for Arcadia, who said local writers, journalists and historians produce between 450 and 500 books per year.
A number of their titles on Queens history have been reviewed by the Chronicle.
Carl Ballenas, a history teacher recently retired from Immaculate Conception School in Jamaica Estates, said he was approached by the late Nancy Cataldi of the Richmond Hill Historical Society in 2000 to work on a book about the neighborhood’s history.
“It was last done in 1905,” Ballenas told the Chronicle. He loved the whole process, and since then has co-authored four other Arcadia titles, including three works on Queens history with his students. In the next five years he and former students are planning works on individual war memorials with photos and biographies of the sons of Queens who have fallen in battle.
“And the Richmond Hill book is still selling at the historical society,” he said.
Claire Serant, a journalist and Springfield Gardens native, said Arcadia was exactly the outlet she needed when she wanted to write about St. Albans.
“I wanted people to know it was more than Addisleigh Park,” she said, referring to the neighborhood that was the home to luminaries in entertainment and sports. “I contacted Arcadia because of the ‘Images of America’ series.”
Neither Serant nor her readers were disappointed. She found photos of “Jinx” Kaplan’s integrated night spot, Club Ruby, and rare pictures from the early days of the Veterans Hospital. The grown children of former community leaders opened their doors and provided their parents’ papers and artifacts. And she still is pleased about the reaction to a photo of trailblazing legislator Guy R. Brewer obtained from the Jamaica Branch of the NAACP.
“People would tell me they’d heard of him and knew they named the street after him, but they’d never seen his picture,” she said. Her current project is a book on the life and work of T. Thomas Fortune, an influential journalist, publisher and civil rights leader in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Reactions like those to Brewer’s photo are exactly what makes the Arcadia series and their authors important contributors, according to Richard Panchyk, whose works include “Abandoned Queens” and “Hidden History of Queens.”
“Twenty years ago, there was not much available about local history,” he said. “But the demand was out there. It was an untapped market. ... New York City has actually had a number of books written about it but those are mainly focused on Manhattan. But that’s changed now. It’s important to remember that Queens wasn’t even a part of New York City until 1898, and that it had its own history and its own stories.”
Panchyk is working on another book, which he hopes to release next year, on Queens cemeteries.
