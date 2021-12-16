The Queens County Farm Museum will host its second annual holiday reading of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m. Live from the Queens Farm’s three-acre pasture in Floral Park, the story will be read by Kevin R. Free, a professional audiobook narrator, actor, director and producer.
The program is co-sponsored by Pete’s Tavern, arguably New York City’s longest operating bar and, according to common lore, the birthplace of O. Henry’s most famous work. Attendees will be able to purchase hot chocolate and “holiday treats” from local food vendors, along with a variety of locally made holiday decorations from the Farm Store, an announcement of the event said.
According to Queens Farm Executive Director Jennifer Walden Weprin, the farm first held the event last year as a Covid-safe alternative to its usual winter break programming, most of which was held indoors. An outdoor reading fit the bill.
In Weprin’s view, “The Gift of the Magi” complements the farm’s role in the community as one of the longest continuously farmed sites in the state.
“We tell the story of farming in New York City as New York City grew around this site,” Weprin told the Chronicle. “So it made sense to connect us with O. Henry’s story of ‘The Gift of the Magi’ — he wrote it at Pete’s Tavern in 1905 — these two, historically important conversations talk to each other.”
“One dollar and eighty-seven cents. That was all,” begins O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi,” which follows a young, impoverished couple at the turn of the 20th century in search of the perfect Christmas present for the other. (According to Guggenheim Fellow and editor of Library of America’s “O. Henry: 101 Stories” Ben Yagoda, the $1.87 that the story’s female protagonist, Della, has in 1905 is approximately the same as $57 today.) Despite the financial hardships that Della and her husband, Jim, face, they are willing to move mountains for one another. Ultimately, the two learn that it’s not the gifts one gives that matter, but the thought behind them.
Asked for his own thoughts on “The Gift of the Magi,” Free — who also read at the event last year — called it “a beautiful story.”
“I think [the story] just speaks to what is best about humanity,” Free told the Chronicle. “And that, I think, is the main reason why I was happy to come back and do [this event] again.”
Free is well-known for playing the voice of Kevin on the popular podcast “Welcome to Night Vale,” and is particularly well-versed in children’s audiobook narration. He is the narrator of Rick Riordan’s “The Kane Chronicles” and Brad Metzler’s “I Am Oprah Winfrey: Ordinary People Change the World,” among others. Fans may recognize him from his role as Mr. Dankert in Bo Burham’s 2018 film, “Eighth Grade.”
Weprin spoke very highly of Free, whom she said she first met more than a decade ago while working at the Queens Theatre (then known as Queens Theatre in the Park). “His voice, his style, his technique, his craft is just so brilliant,” she said. “I just thought he was the perfect match.”
If, during last year’s program, Free’s performance alone was not enough to capture the spirit of O. Henry’s legendary tale, the weather certainly helped; just before the program, Floral Park was hit with 8 inches of snow. It’s no surprise, then, that this year’s attendees are being encouraged to bundle up.
The event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is recommended but not required. Additional details can be found at queensfarm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.