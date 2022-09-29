Lionel Bart’s “Oliver!” is, by now, a well-known musical classic, but leave it to the intrepid folks over at The Secret Theatre in Woodside to come up with innovative ways to give it a fresh spin.
The results will be unveiled in 10 performances beginning Sept. 29.
For starters, the show’s director, Richard Mazda, suggested in a recent telephone interview that his rendering incorporates a steampunk twist, giving a look to the show that combines the old and the new.
“It’s a stylistic thing we’re adding on,” he said, “a Victorian tableau with modern details.” Tweaking the physical production in such a way, he added, serves to update the show, giving it “more of an edge.”
“Oliver!” is the latest production from The Secret Theatre Academy, an offshoot of the theater company that has grown exponentially since its maiden season in 2012, from a staff of two to six, with a student enrollment that currently runs around 60, Mazda said.
“It’s a really important part of what we do,” he said. And now, he added, thanks to the company’s new location (following a long stay in Long Island City), “We have a dedicated facility where we can teach.”
“Oliver!” has always been a haven for actors of various generations, but in this regard, the upcoming production veers slightly. Nearly the entire cast is comprised of teens and tweens from the academy, save for four adults who have been cast in important roles.
Those include Mazda himself, as the central figure, Fagin, that rascal who teaches his young charges how to pick a pocket or two, all for his personal benefit.
“It’s very important to be convincing,” Mazda said. “When you do ‘Oliver’ it’s ridiculous to use age makeup” for those characters who must obviously appear older.
Casting the adults, he added, was done “for the integrity of the show.”
But he quickly made it clear that he is “very proud of all the kids.”
And, he pointed out, this is no “junior” version; it’s the real deal.
One of the older “kids,” at the age of 16, is Mia Jacquez, already an eight-year veteran of the academy, entrusted with the demanding role of Nancy, who sings a fair share of the celebrated score, including the heartbreaking “As Long as He Needs Me.”
It is a scene involving her character that marks another bold move by the director.
“We’re not going to underplay Nancy’s death at the end,” Mazda said. In fact, he suggested, it comes in an unusually violent way, one of the reasons the production is not recommended for children under the age of 7.
The scene is quite challenging for Jacquez. “It’s very difficult, very dramatic,” she said. And, she added, it’s “very tiring. It demands a lot of energy and focus. It takes a toll.”
Still, she said, Nancy is a “fun character to play,” particularly when she is called upon to sing what she called the “high-energy songs,” of which there are quite a few.
Performances of “Oliver!” at The Secret Theatre, at 38-02 61 St., are on Sept. 29 and 30 and Oct. 1, 2, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 1 and 8 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25, or $15 for children. For more, call (718) 433-9030 or visit secrettheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.