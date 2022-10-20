With Halloween quickly approaching, Queens residents are searching for the perfect place to get their scare on. But they need look no further than the World’s Borough for their share of ghosts and witches, goblins and ghouls this spooky season.
The Howard Beach Kiwanis Club will host its 35th annual Halloween Parade on Oct. 29. Starting at 11:30 a.m., Cross Bay Boulevard will be flooded with monsters, princesses and more. The parade will begin at 159th Avenue and end at 165th Avenue. Parade-goers can expect free hot dogs, pizza, rides and plenty of Halloween fun.
The Queens County Farm Museum is back with its annual Amazing Maize Maze, a 3-acre labyrinth and the only corn maze in New York City. It made its return at the beginning of September, and has been open Friday through Sunday, and will remain open through Oct. 29. Admission to the maze is $8 for children 3 to 12 and $12 for adults.
There are only three more opportunities, however, to navigate the labyrinth in the dark, during the Queens Farm’s Maze by Moonlight. The remaining dates for that are today, Oct. 20, Oct. 22 and 27. Tickets for that are $15 for adults, $12 for children 3 to 12 and free for those 2 and under. Don’t forget your flashlight!
If you still haven’t had the chance to pick out the perfect gourd for carving, the Queens Farm’s pumpkin patch is open Monday through Friday from noon to 4:30 p.m., and weekends 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The grand finale of the farm’s Halloween festivities is coming up Oct. 30, when it will welcome members of the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an afternoon of frights and fun. Grab your costume and pillowcase and get ready for some trick-or-treating with the farm animals, and don’t forget your dancing shoes for the dance party! The farmhouse will also be decked out for a haunted experience.
That same afternoon, the Queens Botanical Garden will welcome the public to Halloween at the Garden. Admission to the festivities, which will last from 12 to 5 p.m., is included in garden admission which costs $6 for adults, $4 for seniors and students and $2 for children ages 4 through 12.
Attendees can walk the garden’s trick-or-treat trail, or they can watch some live performances, including a magic show! Arts and crafts activities will be available, as will some educational activities with the QBG’s compost team. Several area businesses will set up shop as part of a vendor fair that afternoon. For those 21 and older, harvest beers and ciders will be available for purchase at the Beer and Wine Garden.
But if you can’t wait that long for Halloween fun at the Botanical Garden, you can head to the Pumpkin Patch on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 30. In addition to picking out a pumpkin for purchase (kids 4 and under can pick one for free), the QBG has several activities planned, including seed planting, chalk art and an autumnal story time! Don’t forget to take your picture with some of the “friendly costumed nature creatures”! For QBG members, admission is $2 for all ages 4 and up. For nonmembers, admission is $10 for adults and $14 for children 4 and up. That fee also covers admission to the rest of the Botanical Garden.
On Oct. 23, St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children in Bayside will, for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, welcome area parents and families for a Monster Mash. Get your costume ready to compete for top prize and for some trunk-or-treating, or try your hand at some classic carnival games. Music and food will be available, and there will be plenty of raffles to enter. The festivities start at noon, and event proceeds will go toward St. Mary’s programs and services.
Also on Sunday, the We Love Whitestone civic association will host its annual Trunk-Or-Treat in the parking lot on 14th Avenue near 150th Street, across the street from Harpell Chemists. The celebration will go from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
The day before, Friends of Maple Grove will host its trunk-or-treat at the Kew Gardens cemetery from 2 to 4:30 p.m., complete with a Decorated Vehicle Contest.
