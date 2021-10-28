Trick or treat yourself and the whole family to a Hallo-week full of ghostly good times across Queens.
From haunted hikes to dog costume contests, pumpkin decorating to pumpkin launching, there is something for all ages.
For outdoor adventures, Alley Pond Environmental Center in Oakland Gardens is offering three days of Halloween programming for a variety of ages, starting with Eat, Drink & Be Scary! today, Oct. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for kids ages 8 to 12 for $26. On Friday, there will be a haunted nighttime hike through the park, seeking nocturnal animals and ending with trivia, treats and hot chocolate, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for kids 9 to 11 for $32. On Saturday, kids ages 6 to 8 can meet live animals and make treats for them and for themselves from 10 to 11:15 a.m. for $24 per child. Space is limited so RSVP online in advance.
Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City will have a Halloween Harvest Festival on Saturday free of charge. It will include the “Rocky Horror Doggie Show,” a costume contest for dogs, a pumpkin carving and catapulting competition, artist-led workshops and music played by the Shinbone Alley Stilt Band, who play jazz on — you guessed it — stilts.
Halloween at the Garden is back at the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing on Sunday with a trick-or-treat trail, performances, a magic show, pumpkin-carving demonstrations and creepy compost activities, all included with admission. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. and the full schedule for the day is on the garden’s website. If you’re there for the boos, and at least 21, grab a harvest beer or cider from the Beer & Wine Garden. A separate ticket grants access to the pumpkin patch where children can get a pumpkin and a seed-planting activity.
The Jackson Heights Beautification Group will be hosting its 30th annual Halloween parade on Sunday at noon on 37th Avenue from 89th to 76th streets. Halloween trick-or-treat bags will be handed out at the end and participants can trick-or-treat from vendors along the way.
Play4Autism is hosting a Halloween Family Fun Day on Saturday from 11 to 3 p.m. at The Shops at Atlas Park in Glendale. There will be pumpkin decorating, a costume parade, trunk-or-treat, a photobooth, a DJ, raffles and more. Entry is free but vendors and food will be separate. Proceeds go towards Play4Autism and Angels 4 Autism. The rain date will likely be Sunday.
For another day of outdoor fun, the historic Vander Ende-Onderdonk House Museum in Ridgewood is offering arts and crafts, storytelling, goody bags and more on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. It is recommended for ages 6 to 10, $5 for kids and $10 for adults. There will be timed entry with three sessions: 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Buy tickets in advance through the museum’s website. Their rain date is Sunday, too.
For more gourd-geous arts and crafts, visit Flushing Town Hall on Saturday for a Chinese paper-cutting workshop at 1 p.m. or create Halloween decorations at 2:30 p.m. Both are free with advanced RSVP online.
Art Strong NYC in Long Island City is hosting its first Halloween party with a variety of activities for kids ages 2 to 10. It is $35 per child but receive a 10 perent off sibling discount with SIBS10 when you purchase tickets online.
For some nonspooky indoor playground fun for the kiddies, ages 6 and under, check out Playlab Kids in Flushing for their first Halloween party with raffles, games, trick-or-treating and a costume party. It costs $25 for two hours and will be open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. RSVP in advance because spots are filling up quickly but they will reserve space for walk-ins if possible. Remember to bring socks!
For ghost stories in the comfort of home, tune into a virtual horror author panel hosted by Kew & Willow Books in Kew Gardens. Authors will read their work and discuss horror as a genre. It starts at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday and is free but requires registration. It is recommended for teens and older. For in-person bookstore thrills, stop by the shop from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. in costume and bring the kids for some trick-or-treating and a scavenger hunt.
Check each organization’s website first as advanced registration is often recommended, as well as vaccination requirements. Happy Halloween!
