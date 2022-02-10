For nearly 40 years, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux and Sophia Petrillo — TV’s “The Golden Girls” — have been part of the American cultural landscape.
And now they will be paying an in-person visit to our neck of the woods with the arrival of “That Golden Girls Show!” to Queens Theatre for two performances only, on Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., part of a national tour scheduled to run through April.
Set in Miami in 1985, the year the long-running series premiered, the brand-new 90-minute stage rendering parodies classic moments from the show, complete with cheesecake, shoulder pads, innuendo, catch-phrases and the elegant art of the quick-witted put-down, according to promotional announcements for the upcoming performances.
But the surprise attraction here is the use of puppets, each handled and voiced by a different performer, to bring the four ladies to life.
For Astoria resident Samantha Lee Mason, who plays the naive and oftentimes spacey Rose, a character famously embodied by Betty White, the legendary actress’s passing was particularly impactful.
“I spent so much time studying her life and acting career,” Mason said in a recent telephone interview from Des Moines, one of many cities being visited by the troupe.
“I never met her,” she continued, “but I fell in love with her. I felt a really deep connection. It hit very close to home.”
Mason has noticed that audiences have been reacting even more than usual to her character since White passed away on Dec. 31.
“People are searching for a way to experience her legacy and her art,” Mason said.
Joining in on the telephone conversation were two of Mason’s co-stars, Miranda Cooper and Dylan Glick, who appear, respectively, as matriarch Sophia (played on television by Estelle Getty, who appeared in Queens community theater before her big break) and the strong-willed Dorothy (the Bea Arthur character).
Cooper, like many associated with the current production, is too young to have caught the series in its original run, but she remembers watching reruns after school while she was in middle school.
“These characters are very distinctive,” she said. “They are real people going through real-life problems,” which, she added, they “embrace with humor.”
What impressed her most about Getty’s characterization was her “amazing blank stare,” a look that resulted in many humorous moments. It’s been challenging, she said, to find the right approach to capture that look in her puppet while simultaneously making it look alive.
Glick, playing a character of the opposite sex, especially one whose voice is so easily recognizable — thanks to Arthur’s indelible portrayal — had to figure out how best to emulate it.
He discovered it involves “pushing through the words like you’re running out of air. It’s a lot of fun,” and now he has been inspired to tackle other celebrity impressions.
Mason is particularly looking forward to finally playing before a hometown crowd after being on the road since October.
“I cannot wait,” she said.
According to the theater, devoted fans will fondly remember the four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of the TV show.
The series was known for an occasional raunchy joke, and this latest incarnation follows suit, Dylan said. The stage version has been given a PG-15 rating.
Queens Theatre is located at 14 United Nations Ave. South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. It is enforcing all Covid-19 protocols. Tickets are $20 or $35, and more information can be had at (718) 760-0064 or queenstheatre.org.
