We all have that one person on our gift-giving lists who is impossible to buy for, or claims they “don’t want anything.” In my family, the solution to that has always been simple: Get them a book. But with the clock ticking on the holidays, picking one may seem like a daunting task. Fear not: Whether you’re searching for the perfect present or just looking for something to curl up with next to the fire, the Chronicle has your back this holiday season.
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf) — After going years without speaking, Sam and Sadie, now students at Harvard and MIT, respectively, run into each other in a crowded Boston T station. The pair reconnects, and, with the help of Sam’s roommate, Marx, soon decide to build a video game together, which quickly becomes wildly successful.
But to describe Zevin’s latest novel merely as a book about video games hardly scratches the surface — nor do readers need to play video games to connect with its contents (I don’t!). The book follows Sam, Sadie and Marx as they navigate their rapid climb to the top and come of age in a world that is often less than forgiving. Through her gorgeously written prose, Zevin explores myriad topics ranging from family to platonic love to identity.
Our Missing Hearts by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press) — Award-winning author Celeste Ng’s latest novel is vastly different from her previous one, “Little Fires Everywhere” (which, by the way, also makes for a great gift). In the days after “the Crisis,” a worldwide economic decline pinned on China, Asian-Americans are subject to violence and discrimination; all the while, the U.S. government has imposed censorship laws in the name of “preserving American culture.” The novel’s protagonist, a 12-year-old boy named Bird, finds himself struggling to understand that world while searching for his mother, a Chinese-American poet who left when he was 9.
Ng’s dystopian space is eerily reminiscent of the pandemic, but it is not heavy-handed; she manages to capture the ambiance of 2020’s overlapping crises without doing so explicitly.
Fleishman is in Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner (Random House) — Unlike the other books featured in this article, Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s debut novel was not released in 2022. The eponymous FX-Hulu limited series, however, premiered in November, and fans of the show may not have read the book. But even those who have not watched it are sure to enjoy the story of Toby Fleishman, a recently divorced doctor. He wakes up one Friday morning to find his two young children in his new apartment earlier than expected. But when the weekend ends, his ex-wife, Rachel, never comes to pick them up. Through Brodesser-Akner’s witty and insightful storytelling, readers watch Toby search for Rachel, and, in the process, begin to understand why his marriage fell apart.
The Maid by Nita Prose (Ballantine Books) — Molly Gray, a 25-year-old woman who struggles to recognize social cues, is learning to navigate life working as a hotel maid in a Canadian city without her Gran, who recently died and had worked alongside her.
But things take a turn for the worst when she finds wealthy hotel guest Charles Black dead in his suite, and soon becomes the lead suspect in the crime. With help from friends she didn’t know she had, Molly must find the real killer before it’s too late. Prose’s debut is intricately plotted and told, making for the perfect winter read.
