What better way to enjoy the warm summer weather than by taking in the sights of beautiful Taiwanese orchids right at home in Queens? In partnership with the Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in New York, the Queens Botanical Garden in Flushing will be holding their ninth annual “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” exhibition from Friday, Aug. 12, to Sunday, Aug. 14.
The all-ages event showcases beautiful scenery and a multitude of Taiwanese art and culture.
“Taiwan is one of the world’s largest exporters of orchids, so they have really perfected the art of growing them,” Dylan House, the public programs manager for the Queens Botanical Garden, commented. This year, the event will display more than 750 pots of Phalaenopsis (a genus of orchid native to Taiwan and other Southeast Asian countries) sourced from a Taiwanese grower in upstate New York. If you spot a specific orchid display you like, the displays will be available for purchase at the end of the event on Sunday in the Queens Botanical Garden’s Post-Exhibit Orchid Sale.
“So if someone sees a display they would want on Friday, they can come back Sunday and hopefully take it home with them,” House said.
Various orchids that are not on display will also be for sale throughout the weekend for anyone wishing to bring a pot of beauty home with them. If you’re interested but unsure how to care for them, the Queens Botanical Garden has you covered — there will be care demonstrations for the prospective orchid owners, and experts ready to answer any questions.
Additionally, for the first time, nano-printed orchids will be showcased at the event. “We were able to print images onto the petals of the flowers, and so we customized them to have Taiwanese flags printed onto a number of the orchids. It really highlights the displays,” House explained. “It’s not like the traditional dyeing you might have seen on orchids and other flowers, like carnations, where they change the colors of the petals.”
Though the exhibition is focused on the beauty and sights of Taiwanese orchids, there is also a variety of activities for attendees to engage in.
“Obviously, the orchid is the star of the show. But this year, we have the most cultural programming yet. It complements the exhibit really well,” House shared.
The weekend’s recurring activities are sure to have something for everyone. Festivities include unique crafts, Chinese calligraphy, a tea ceremony, ancient storytelling, Taiwanese vendors and street foods, a poetry reading, a jazz band and more.
For the art lovers, there will be exhibitions of artwork created by young Taiwanese artists based in New York, including photography, sculptures, paintings and fashion design. House clarified that while a lot of the event is outdoors in a large, covered plaza, many of the demonstrations, including the art exhibits, will take place indoors (and surely grant a reprieve from the heat).
If you want to explore the event and see the orchids for yourself, “Taiwan: A World of Orchids” is free with admission to the garden. For tickets and more information, visit queensbotanical.org/orchids.
