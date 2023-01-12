With Lunar New Year just around the corner, Flushing Town Hall is, once again, paying tribute to Downtown’s biggest attraction of the year: Lunar New Year.
And while that is something Flushing Town Hall does every year, this year, it’s taking a new approach with its upcoming exhibit, “This Is Home.”
“I thought that this year, we could do something a little bit different, where it’s not the exhibition of the traditional Lunar New Year iconography, like red envelopes and zodiac symbols,” said Daniel Bamba, Flushing Town Hall’s director of art services and the show’s curator.
Instead, the exhibition aims to celebrate everyday life in Downtown Flushing and Manhattan’s Chinatown through the eyes of New York-based photographers Janice Chung, Cindy Trinh and An Rong Xu.
“This was our way of saying that, as a time that is so important to the AAPI community — not just in Flushing, but in all of New York City — maybe we get to do an exhibition that still focuses on the AAPI communities, but something that isn’t really always the focus of Lunar New Year,” Bamba said.
As such, it was a logical choice to tap Chung, whom Flushing Town Hall has worked with before, as well as Trinh and Xu: All three artists highlight their own communities.
“[The images] are not necessarily staged, curated photos, but really, honestly, of the people that live and work there. [The artists] just kind of go about it in different ways,” Bamba said. “The commitment to storytelling of the community is really what ties them all together.”
For Chung, that primarily means street scenes from Flushing’s Korean-American community, many of which feature photos of various workers, like food vendors and hairdressers. Those will come from her series, “Han in Town,” which Flushing Town Hall showed last spring. Much of Xu’s work similarly focuses on ordinary moments, primarily in Chinese-American lives, in this case.
While some of Trinh’s pieces also hone in on those ideas, the exhibition will also include her images of anti-Asian violence protests in Flushing, many of which were held in 2020, when the beginning of the pandemic sparked a rise in anti-Asian hate crimes both in New York and across the country.
In juxtaposing images of the most difficult moments in Flushing and Manhattan’s Chinatown with others that show residents’ everyday lives, the exhibit not only captures a complete picture of the community, it suggests a sense of hope and resilience.
“This is a time of the year where everything will focus so much on Lunar New Year, which is great. We also just want to take the opportunity to celebrate the other 11 and a half months of the year,” Bamba told the Chronicle. “This is also what happens in the community and what’s going on with the people that make up the community.”
“This Is Home” will kick off at Flushing Town Hall with an opening reception on Jan. 21 from 12 to 2 p.m. From then until Feb. 26, the exhibition will be open to the public Monday through Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. Admission is free.
