There’s something about summer that just makes you want to blast music and get up on your feet, and Culture Lab LIC has the space to do so in good company.
All summer long, the Long Island City art spot is braving the heat to present its weekend summer concert series, “Live at Culture Lab LIC.”
Shows are free and open to the public, and take place in Culture Lab’s parking lot — so there’s plenty of space for you to dance along.
Eighteen acts will take the stage in July, and each one has something positive and upbeat to offer to all attendees.
Martin Kelley, frontman of jazz trio Martin Kelley and Affinity, describes their sound as a “Venn diagram of jazz, rock and R&B.”
Joined by drummer Christian Coleman and bassist Diallo House, Kelley will perform on the Culture Lab stage at 5 p.m. on July 2, followed by Indian classical music artist collective Brooklyn Raga Massive.
Kelley grew up in Cincinnati and now calls LIC home. He’s proud to perform at Culture Lab with his bandmates once per month, and even had a role in getting the summer concert series off the ground at the beginning of Covid.
“My friend called me in March or April of 2020 that he’d been coming back from Tennessee in his pickup truck. He came, I saw the truck and said, ‘We should play in the back of your truck,’” Kelley said. “We began playing outside of my apartment and got tickets from the police, we played at the St. Mary’s parking lot and eventually Edjo at Culture Lab heard about our truck jams, and asked us to play in the parking lot. The rest is history.”
Edjo is Edjo Wheeler, Culture Lab’s executive director. Under his direction the venue has since upgraded to a stage and welcomes other returning artists, including The Brighton Beat, which will be returning for its second year in a row on July 15.
The Brighton Beat is a large, diverse collective featuring more than 20 musicians, and fun, danceable music is its trademark.
Sam Wagner, composer, producer and drummer for The Brighton Beat, said the group’s sound fuses traditional Afrobeat music with cutting-edge New York City jazz and funk.
“The cool thing about this group is that there’s kind of no barriers or borders. We really love throwing in bits of reggae music, we take from salsa and Latin stuff and big band jazz, making this mishmash that’s super family-friendly and great for all ages,” Wagner said. “It’s always the kids that end up dancing first at the shows and then adults get up and join.”
Wheeler is thankful to longtime LIC manufacturing and real estate firm Plaxall for donating the space and turning it into something for the community.
“We want to represent the community we’re in, and because Queens is the world’s borough, we really are looking for diversity, and we really want it to be high energy. We want people to be able to come out and dance on a Friday night and Saturday night,” Wheeler said. “I think the arts are an absolutely crucial part of any civilization, let alone a neighborhood. At Culture Lab, it’s our goal to bring arts and culture to a central spot where people can engage.”
Culture Lab LIC is located at 5-25 46 Ave. For the full July schedule and more information, visit culturelablic.org.
