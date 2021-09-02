Fall is in the air at the Queens Botanical Garden as it gears up for the season of crunching leaves and crisper weather with programming appropriate for the whole family, from bird walks with NYC Audubon to the new Woodland Adventures series to movie nights, dance performances and a pumpkin patch.
The Woodland Adventures program takes place on Saturdays in September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and explores different aspects of forest life, highlighting topics like fungi, moss and bird nests. Activities include community art projects, story time, a library, craft activities like making a bird feeder kit, and self-guided scavenger hunts.
Dylan House is public programs manager at the garden and will be leading the brand-new Woodland Adventures program. He said it is an opportunity to utilize different parts of the garden that are not frequently used for activities.
The special NYC Audubon series helps to spot and identify birds and teaches how the garden provides important resources such as water, shelter and food for them. The Queens Botanical Garden is the perfect refuge for birds because it provides those three necessities as well as a safe haven from the city streets. That is why the garden and other green spaces throughout the city attract birds like warblers and cardinals.
As the fall season progresses, winter birds like juncos, white-throated sparrows, chickadees, ducks and owls will arrive in New York. Fall is a prime time for birding in New York as birds migrate south, as the borough and state as a whole are a stop on the eastern Atlantic Flyway.
Over 370 species of birds have been documented in Queens, the highest count of all five boroughs, according to NYC Audubon.
An experienced birder from NYC Audubon will lead the tours and they fill up quickly, so advance registration is recommended, said House.
Fall Bird Walks with NYC Audubon takes place every other Saturday through the autumn from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
On select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the fall, Movie Nights at the Garden will offer exclusive after-hours access to the garden. Tickets include admission, a $5 food voucher and a craft or activity before the movie. Halloween-themed movies will take place throughout October. Spooky season will also bring back the garden’s pumpkin patch.
“As always, we are excited to have people do things outdoors where it is a safe space,” said House. He added that the Queens Botanical Garden will be checking for proof of vaccination, as required, for entry to any indoor spaces, starting Sept. 13.
Other activities to look forward to are collaborations with the Mark Morris Dance Group and the City Artist Corps Grants, said House. On view starting Sept. 17 will be textile artist Guadalupe Rubi’s “Spirit Sees Red” in the visitor administration building at the garden.
Programs, besides the Movie Nights, are free but admission is charged for entry into the gardens. Garden admission is to be paid at the entry through October. Tickets for adults cost $6, for seniors and students they are $4, children ages 4 to 12 are $2 and children 3 and under are free. Members are free as well. For more information, go online to queensbotanical.org.
