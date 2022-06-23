Gentle waves splash on the shore as fisherman reel in the occasional catch, birds sing, children play and art installations loom while dozens gather for yoga in a perfectly shaded corner of Socrates Sculpture Park in Long Island City every weekend.
The serene and scenic spot makes it ideal for the free classes at the park. Weather permitting, the hour-long sessions take place Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:00 a.m.
Classes are designed for all ages and skill levels and drop-ins are welcomed. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring water, a mat and a towel.
“I try to add a little bit of everything so that you have a little bit of effort, a little bit of work, a little bit of balance and a little bit of stretch — it’s all encompassing,” said Jennifer Batson, who teaches on Saturdays.
“We do a very slow, thoughtful, warm-up and take a while to get to the standing poses,” she said.
Older participants appreciate the balancing poses that can challenge them. Participants are encouraged to take it easy and listen to their bodies.
On Sundays, Yojaida Estrella focuses on holding postures and focusing on the breath. She started class on Sunday with the soothing and captivating sounds from a Tibetan “singing bowl,” an instrument that creates vibrations and sends a hum through the air.
Her classes, too, are tailored for all and she walks through and guides the crowd the whole time.
“I started to kind of say, maybe if I just hold a posture longer, a person that is advanced can still get benefits from staying in chair for two or three minutes and it’s been a success,” said Estrella, who has been teaching at Socrates since 2012.
She has found the “sweet spot” of incorporating different styles of yoga into her classes — and no two classes are the same.
Estrella guided everyone into a modified chair pose last Sunday, sitting back in a squat while working to raise onto the balls of the feet with arms extended behind.
“You’re flying,” she encouraged. “How do you feel,” she asked, to a few responses of “Good” from the focused crowd. “Alive!,” she exclaimed.
She hopes attendees take what they gain from the classes into their daily lives.
“You have to be able to practice yoga in the middle of the train station, on line at the bank, sitting in your car in traffic — so this is the perfect place to learn how to do that,” Estrella said.
Batson feels similarly, noting, “It’s beneficial not just for you, but for everyone else you encounter.”
She said the environment at the park provides for “special moments that you can’t replicate anywhere,” like a recent week when cotton blossoms floated from the trees and made it feel like they were in a snow globe. She is prepared for occasional distractions from the bustling park and waterfront, which allow opportunities to focus on quieting the mind.
The classes are popular, too. Both instructors recall them drawing well over 50 attendees in the past, especially before the pandemic. This year, classes have been extended through October.
Batson encourages attendees to make a day of it, starting with yoga and then exploring the nearby shops and restaurants or taking the ferry to the beach.
And there is always something happening at Socrates to check out after, like the Hellgate Farm stands on Saturdays and the current exhibitions including the immersive Subterranean Tropicália Projects: PN15 by Hélio Oiticica and Maren Hassinger’s “Steel Bodies,” one of which is seen above.
Jennifer Liriano comes from College Point to take the classes, which she started doing years ago with her dad.
“I’m a runner so any movement is good because it’s slow and just relaxing. Being outside is great plus the canopy and the view. The teachers are good too,” she said.
“It’s worth it because it’s also free. It’s a great thing.”
