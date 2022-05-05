The City Parks Foundation’s PuppetMobile is back in full force this season with a modern adaptation of “Little Red Riding Hood,” called “Little Red’s Hood.”
Created by Liam Hurley in 2016 originally for the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre’s production, this version of the play runs from May through October as part of the CityParks PuppetMobile free traveling entertainment company.
As one of the only mobile puppet theaters in the country and the oldest continually operating one of its kind, it travels to parks, playgrounds and recreation centers citywide and is equipped with a stage and staff of professional puppeteers.
This year, it will be visiting 24 parks and playgrounds all over Queens and, for the first time, will have offerings in English, Spanish and Mandarin.
The show is back by popular demand, said Bruce Cannon, artistic director of the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre in Central Park, where experts handcrafted the marionettes used in the play.
“The story is wonderful because it’s what we love to do at the Marionette Theatre, which is to take the children’s classics and give them a different slant, hopefully making them more multicultural or bringing some modern element to it,” said Cannon. “It is still timely in its message.”
In this story, Little Red is a smart, young city dweller who is obsessed with her smartphone.
Similar to the classic, she is traveling to see her grandmother with a basket of cupcakes in tow. But this time, GPS and Wi-Fi issues afflict her and she stops along the way to post on social media.
Wulfric, a misunderstood wolf with a sweet tooth, crosses paths with Little Red on her quest to deliver her grandma cupcakes upstate, and the trouble begins. The story offers lessons in disconnecting from the digital world and enjoying time with friends and family.
Cannon said that, due to the Covid pandemic, the company was unable to do a full season of the production last year and he looks forward to bringing it back to parks across the city.
“I think people are fascinated with the puppets and the level of puppetry and the production quality of the show. It’s multifaceted, the things that they like,” he said.
“I’m just happy to be back performing, doing what we love to do and for the audiences that we like bringing wonderful marionette shows to the city, to the children in the city of New York,” he said.
“With performances translated in Mandarin and Spanish, we are able to expand our audience and introduce so many more families to our wonderful production.”
Dates, times and language offerings of the show through August can be found at cityparksfoundation.org/puppetmobile. September and October dates will be announced at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.