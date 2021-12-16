Nine posters depicting the images of Black women in cinema from the 1930s to the 2010s are a part of an ongoing exhibit at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria.
The “Icons: Framing Images of Black Women on Movies Posters” installation, which is having its second run since being moved from the Schlosser Media Wall to Founders Hall at MoMI, started almost as a placeholder for the museum’s interactive wall display. But it became so popular during its run from April 30 to Sept. 26 that it received a dedicated space, according to spokeswoman Tomoko Kawamoto.
“Usually, there is a panoramic video on this wall, but when we reopened it wasn’t set up so we were able to use this space for the posters exhibit,” said Kawamoto. “We wanted to keep it going so we moved it ... right now there is no end date.”
The framed posters on display are for the films “Straight to Heaven,” “The Bronze Venus,” “Carmen Jones,” “Foxy Brown,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” “The Watermelon Woman,” “Precious” and “Hidden Figures.” The images include actresses Nina Mae McKinney, Lena Horne, Dorothy Dandridge, Pam Grier, Whoopi Goldberg, Cheryl Dunye, Gabourey Sidibe, Adepero Oduye, and Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe, respectively.
Helping to manage the installation was Barbara Miller, the MoMi deputy director of curatorial affairs.
“We were excited to show some posters from our collection,” said Miller. “We are looking at the iconography and imagery ... as artifacts of marketing and promotion strategy and to understand the history through motion pictures of how Black women are centered in these images.”
Miller worked with guest curator Racquel Gates, an associate professor of film at Columbia University, on the installation for approximately two months.
“We started talks about that, so I picked the films, picked the posters and wrote the description and an essay to go along” with the exhibit, said Gates. “I was thinking about iconic performances and also thinking about performances that have resonated throughout time, like, obviously Foxy Brown comes to mind. That was sort of the process — and finding posters that had a visual impact.”
There are not enough conversations about film that center around Black actresses, said Gates.
“I really hope that people who visit get the centrality of Black women in American cinema,” said Gates. “One of the things that I tried to focus on in selecting the posters was selecting films across a wide zone of genres and a wide range of character types to show that Black women are icons and that not only have they shaped Black representation, but they have shaped American films.”
The collection of posters also show the change in how Black women are depicted.
“Posters, they tell stories right?” said Gates. “I think, part of what we see are posters that emphasize realism more recently than you see of the older posters. ... A lot of the posters from the ’60s and ’70s are cool, but they tend to be more abstract ...what we see more recently are women being highlighted as stars. When we get to ‘Hidden Figures’, it’s about the reconizability of those three actresses.
To obtain a ticket to the exhibit, go to movingimage.us/visit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.